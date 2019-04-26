Kim Kardashian West Tells Daughter North She Can’t Wear Heels, and the Response Is Perfect

North West had the perfect response when her mother, Kim Kardashian West, told her she could not wear heels yet Tuesday.

Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots. 😂💕 pic.twitter.com/Cla9uhnuuC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 24, 2019

Kardashian revealed on Twitter that North put on a pair of tall boots and thought she could head out for the day with them. Kardashian added heart and tears-of-joy emojis in her tweet.

The four photos Kardashian included tell the whole story. First, the 5-year-old North is seen walking around in her mother’s bright pink tall boots and walking around the house. The last photo was taken after Kardashian, 38, spoiled all the fun and told North she could not wear the heels. North is seen in tears, and appears to be refusing to give up the stylish kicks.

Considering the inroads North has already made in the fashion industry at such a young age, it is not surprising to see that she thinks she can get away with wearing adult heels. In February, North made her magazine cover debut, appearing in a photoshoot for Women’s Wear Daily. Kardashian shared the news on her social media accounts, gushing about how proud she was of her young style icon.

“My most stylish and beautiful baby girl North shot her 1st cover for [WWD]!!!! She loves fashion & beauty and has so much fun doing this,” Kardashian wrote.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star later added, “I’m seriously so proud of my Northie! She picked her looks and eyeliner color and is so involved and loves fashion & beauty so much so she has the best time at her [WWD] shoot! Kanye & I always say she’s Kristen Crawley’s style twin.”

While some photos Kardashian shares of North are met with criticisms, the photos of North in the high-heeled boots earned a near-unanimous “aw” from Twitter users.

“The last picture is everything,” one user wrote.

“She is sooooo big and adorable,” another added.

“Her coordination game is ridiculous for her age,” another fan wrote.

One fan pointed out how the boots perfectly matched the outfit North was wearing.

“Are you sure that they are yours? Cuz baby girl chose the right boots for her ensemble. And honestly she rocking them and I’m kind of loving it,” the fan wrote. “As a mother myself, it is so normal for kids to take their mother’s stuff.”

North also stole the spotlight from her father, rapper Kanye West. During his Sunday Service at Coachella, North took to the microphone while the chorus behind her performed Stevie Wonder’s “As.”

Kardashian and West are also parents to 3-year-old Saint West and 1-year-old Chicago. The couple is expecting their fourth child, via a surrogate.