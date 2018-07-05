Kim Kardashian Throws Back to Sultry Bikini Photos Celebrating July 4th

Kim Kardashian‘s July 4th celebrations were anything but casual. The 37-year-old mom of three shared some sultry throwback snaps with a patriotic popsicle before sharing pictures and videos of her day on an undisclosed lake.

In the photos shared to her Instagram Story, Kardashian wore a star-spangled one-piece swimsuit and playfully licked a red, white and blue popsicle. Red, white and blue beads with large stars decorated her décolletage and she even wore a stars and striped-theme fanny pack.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In some sweet videos featuring her and husband Kanye West’s son Saint and their daughter Chicago, Saint declares that baby Chicago is Jack Jack from The Incredibles 2, calling himself Dash and calling Kardashian Elastigirl.

Later, she shared photos and videos of her day at a “little slice of heaven” as she called it. She wore a festive blue bikini on a boat and used the Independence Day Instagram filter to add a pair of patriotic bunny ears to her braided locks.

She even posted videos of herself wake boarding. “This was way harder than it looks!!!” she wrote on her Instagram Story after sharing videos of herself struggling to pop up out of the water on the board.

“Wait that was my first time,” Kardashian wrote, defending her moves on the water.

Earlier in the day, Kardashian shared some throwback photos to her famous Fourth of July pool party in 2008 with sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Kardashian took to her app and website to share photos from the bash. In one picture, Kardashian shows off her sex appeal and giant “K” necklace as she emerged from the pool in a white dress.

In another photo, she smiles while hanging out with her younger sisters as well as Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon, who dated Kardashian’s brother, Rob Kardashian, for a time.

“Since it’s the Fourth of July, I wanted to throw it back to these pictures we took in 2008 when we had a pool party,” Kim wrote on the app. “Such fun memories! We made a cake and everyone got thrown in the pool, [laugh out loud]. I hope everyone has a great Fourth of July today!”

Meanwhile, sister Khloe Kardashian celebrated July 4th at her own backyard party this year, with guests Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons enjoying floats and inflatable slides at the pool party.

As for Kourtney Kardashian, she celebrated the holiday outside of the States on her international vacation with boyfriend Younes Benjima in Italy. Between sightseeing and eating delicious food, Kourtney ran into a world-famous designer.

“Dolce, Dolce, Dolce,” she wrote on Instagram while wearing Dolce & Gabbana.