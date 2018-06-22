Kim Kardashian Opens up About ‘Emotional’ Return to Paris After Traumatic Robbery

Kim Kardashian West opened up to fans about her return to Paris for the first time since she was robbed at gunpoint almost two years ago.

The KKW Beauty CEO was in the city for only 12 hours to attend a special Paris Fashion Week show and wrote about the visit in a post on her website and app Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I went back to Paris to witness Kanye [West]’s BFF, Virgil Abloh, make history with his first collection and runway show for Louis Vuitton during Mens Fashion Week,” she said. “It was such an emotional trip!”

“For me, it was the perfect time to come back to a place where I fell in love, but also where I suffered great trauma,” she added. “Emotionally, I feel calm. I’ve truly put the experience behind me, and have learned and grown from it. Because of this, mentally coming back to Paris wasn’t difficult for me.”

“It feels refreshing to face my fears and overcome them,” she continued. “For me, there’s no point in staying in a f—ed-up state of mind. ‘Feel it, go through it and move on’ has always been how I try to live my life. I would never suggest to anyone how to grieve, I can simply say what has worked for me.”

The reality star revealed she was “so happy” to return to the city.

“It was the perfect experience coming back to a city I love so much,” she wrote.

Kardashian was robbed when she was alone at her hotel in October 2016, when a group of armed men forced their way into her room, also holding an employee hostage. The robbers bound and gagged Kardashian and left her in her bathtub, robbing her of what she estimated to be millions of dollars worth of items, including her $4 million engagement ring.

“Thank you Paris for the emotional trip back!” Kardashian tweeted on Thursday. “I couldn’t have come for a better reason.”

A source told PEOPLE that the trip was a “big deal” for Kardashian West.

“She knew she would return eventually, but was always nervous about it,” the insider said. “She needed the right reason to go back. Kanye wanted her to come on the trip and she’s happy that she came.”

“Before the robbery, she always loved Paris. She wants to love Paris again,” the source added. “Kim always has a good attitude. She believes that you need to face your fears to move on, and she just did that. It was only a short trip and they left the kids in Los Angeles.”