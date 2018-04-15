Kim Kardashian Shows off Baby Chicago in New Footage

Kim Kardashian West shared a new clip of her newborn Chicago West on Saturday, showing off her adorable 4-month-old to her millions of followers.

The 37-year-old Kardashian shared a series of videos from her 20-year high school reunion to celebrate graduating from the all-girls Catholic school Marymount High School. Following the clips and photos from the party, Kardashian shared a video starring Chicago.

“Say, ‘Hi! Hi cutie,” Kardashian is heard saying in the brief clip.

CHICAGO😭😍 A post shared by KARDASHIAN VIDEOS! (@dashuniverse) on Apr 14, 2018 at 2:29pm PDT

This is the latest look at Chicago from the new baby’s mother. Kardashian shared several photos of Chicago around Easter, including the first family photo with husband Kanye West and their two older children, 4-year-old North West and 2-year-old Saint West. The photo looked a little odd to some, since North was the only one smiling.

“I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic,” Kardashian wrote about the photo. “This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too.”

Chicago West was born on Jan. 15 via a surrogate. The doctor in the delivery room was Dr. Paul Crane, the same doctor who delivered Kardashian’s other children.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give, and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” Kardashian said after Chi was born. “North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister. The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.”

Just a month after Chicago was born, Kardashian was already gushing about her behavior. “The sweetest! Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person,” she tweeted on Feb. 24.

Chicago was the first of three new daughters the Kardashian-Jenner family welcomed in the first half of 2018. In February, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed Stormi Webster. This week, Khloe Kardashian‘s first baby was born, although her name has not been released yet.

Khloe’s baby was born just days after the baby’s father, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, was caught in a cheating scandal. He was pictured with other women during visits to New York City while Khloe was pregnant. He was reportedly fired from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

