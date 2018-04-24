Kim Kardashian Shares Topless Photo Taken by Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West shared a new topless photo on Instagram Sunday. Unlike the controversial one taken by her daughter, this one was taken by her husband, rapper Kanye West.

The 37-year-old Kardashian shared a photo from a trip to the Turks and Caicos, with her wrapped in a white bedsheet covering her breasts. She is only wearing black underwear and a gold necklace.

“HAPPY SUNDAY,” she wrote in the caption. She also included a camera emoji and West’s name.

Most of Kardashian’s 110 million Instagram followers loved the photo. “Soooo beautiful,” one person wrote. “Wonderful!!” added another.

Even West got some praise for his photography skills. “GO KANYE! Killer shot,” one fan wrote.

The topless photo was much less controversial than her Feb. 8 one, which showed Kardashian topless with daughter North West standing behind her and visible in the mirror. Kardashian’s caption confirmed it was taken by her 4-year-old daughter. The photo quickly earned backlash, as some considered it highly inappropriate for a toddler to take topless photos of her mother.

This fresh topless photo was also one in a series of sexy images Kardashian posted in the past few days. On April 18, she celebrated older sister Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday by posting a photo of the two lounging around in skimpy bathing suits.

But the Instagram photos are not the only thing keeping Kardashian busy this week. In a new interview with Business of Fashion, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said she is preparing to launch new items in her KKW Fragrance line.

“The next fragrance I have coming out in May, KKW Body, is so amazing. It is a sculpture, basically, of my body,” Kardashian told the site. “It’s really cool. The scent is so good, I’m so proud of it. It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that’s a colour and something that’s just luminous.”

Kardashian, who recently welcomed her third child, Chicago, via a surrogate, also told Business of Fashion that she dreams of selling the business some day and leaving it behind.

“I just want to grow my business. I am really cutting down on everything else that I’m working on except for beauty and fragrance,” the entrepeneur explained. “If there’s a project that I’m going to work on or endorse something or be a part of it, I’m really going to [have to] like it because of my time management. I see my beauty business building up into a large company that hopefully I can sell one day and just run it, and always be in charge.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Kim Kardashian