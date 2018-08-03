Kim Kardashian Shares ‘Best Friends for Life’ Photo of Chicago West and True Thompson

Chicago West has a friend in True Thompson for life.

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram Friday to share a cute snapshot of her and Kanye West’s 6-month-old daughter hanging out with sister Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson.

The adorable cousins are hanging out next to each other on top of a cushy play mat, going in front of them at an object out of the frame.

“Best friends for life!!!!” Kardashian, 37, captioned the cute moment.

This is the second time Chicago and True have shown up together in a post on Kardashian’s Instagram, PEOPLE reports. In June, the mother of three shared a photo of herself, Khloé and their baby girls to wish her younger sister a happy 34th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! [Khloe Kardashian],” she captioned the image of herself and Khloe, with their daughters situated atop the latter’s lap. “This year you have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart.”

She continued, “I love seeing you as a mom and can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!”

The two cousins will likely remain close, as Khloé has shared in the past that Kardashian is her go-to sister when it comes to parenting advice.

“You get so much advice when you’re becoming a new mom,” said Kardashian, who welcomed baby True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12.

“I have to say that Kim probably has given the best advice because she’s not judgmental about any of it,” explained the Good American designer. “She offers up different ideas and either you take it or leave it and that’s okay.”

Kardashian recently shared on On Air With Ryan Seacrest the “moment” her sister went into labor as the family filmed Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“There was a moment where we were all flying to Cleveland when she went into labor and we were filming and [Kris] didn’t want anyone to know she was in labor,” Kim shared. “So my mom just left and got on a plane and then Khloé called us. We were with a bunch of other people in this live interview that she didn’t want to know. So she goes and gets on a plane and then me and my other sisters get on another plane and we were like, ‘This is so stupid! We all need to be together and go through this!’ And it was like so much drama getting there.”

The KKW Beauty founder then assured fans that they’ll “see it all” unfold on the latest season of their reality series.

KUWTK returns for its 15th season Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E!