Kim Kardashian Rushes to Sister Khloe’s Side in ‘KUWTK’ Sneak Peek

Khloé Kardashian is in labor, and her sisters are rushing to get to Cleveland in time to greet their new niece in a newly-released clip from Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

When Mom Kris Jenner first learned that Khloé was going into labor with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s little girl, True, she immediately made plans to catch a plane and be by her daughter’s side. Meanwhile, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian cut a business call short when they hear the news from their mom.

“The only thing that frightens me is that she’s gonna have this baby before I can get there,” Jenner admits in the clip.

Kris immediately jets off to Cleveland, telling Kim that she should make the same trip in a few days so that she can first attend her 20-year high school reunion as planned. But Kim doesn’t want to miss her sister giving birth, and calls Khloé right away.

“Should the contractions feel like period cramps?” Khloé asked Kim and Kourtney over the phone. “They keep going from different times, I don’t understand if they’re feeling right.”

The sisters decide to drop their plans and go to be with their sister during this time, complicated by news of Thompson’s alleged infidelity breaking just days prior.

“When there’s something crazy that goes on in our family, we always drop everything we’re doing and go be supportive to them,” the KKW Beauty founder tells the camera. “I obviously wanted to go to my reunion and wanted to make both work, but since my reunion is in two days, it’s like, game over. It doesn’t matter. I’m gonna go to Cleveland and be there for her.”

In the end, however, Kim was able to make both events! Khloé welcomed baby True Thompson on April 12, and Kim was able to attend her reunion the following day. Since then, the Kardashian sisters have been inseparable as they bond over being mothers.

In a September episode of KUWTK, Khloé decided she wanted to parent her child more in the style of sister Kim while deciding whom in her family she would choose as True’s legal guardian.

“Watching Kimberly be a mom, I really respect her parenting skills — not that I don’t respect Kourtney’s, I relate to how Kim parents more,” Khloé said at the time. “But at the end of the day, this family is so close and we love each other so much and if anything, God forbid, were to happen, I know my daughter is in the best of hands no matter who her legal guardian is.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!