Kim Kardashian Reveals Rob Set to Return to ‘Keeping up With the Kardashians’ Now That Blac Chyna Drama Has Settled

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her brother Rob is set to return to Keeping up With the Kardashians now that his drama with ex Blac Chyna has mostly settled.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen along with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe, Kardashian revealed that their little brother is “doing good,” with Khloe adding that “he’s great.”

“I think he is going to be a little bit more in the next season [of KUWTK],” Kardashian went on to say. “He has his moods. Sometimes he’s like, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up for this,’ and then sometimes he’s like, ‘I’m cool to do it.’ “

Rob has always been notoriously averse to being on-camera, and his epic 2017 feud with Chyna drove him to avoid the spotlight even more. A source close to the family recently revealed that at this time the two do not have a tangible relationship at all, and that their daughter Dream is Rob’s number one priority.

“His biggest joy is being a dad to Dream. The whole family just adores her,” the source said, adding, “When it comes to Chyna, he really wants to move on. They don’t have a relationship and deal with Dream through an intermediary.”

“He’s still seeing his family and spending time with his sisters and mom, but he doesn’t like the social situations or being on camera right now,” the source also said, confirming that Rob avoids the family spotlight on purpose.

At the end of last year, the lone Kardashian son was engaged in a heated child support battle with Chyna, as he filed paperwork to request that he be allowed to have his payments either reduced or stopped on the grounds that he claims that his income changed since the initial amount was set.

As a result of the fallout from the feud, he says he was forced to sell part of his designer sock company — Arthur George — to his mother, Kris Jenner.

“When the business was struggling, my mother infused it with capital to keep it afloat and from her infusion gained a 50% share in the company,” read court documents filed by Rob.

“Previously, the line’s success was in large part due to my regular posting and general promotion on social media,” the documents continued. “[Chyna’s] request for a restraining order against me includes various prohibitions on what I could post online. In order to avoid any potential future issues, I nearly eliminated my social media presence.”

Jenner confirmed Rob’s claims, writing in a statement to the court, “I helped Robert with his sock line business, Arthur George. I infused the business with capital, purchased goods, and set up distribution and fulfillment centers amongst other task. In exchange for the work I did and the money I put in, I acquired 50% interest in the business.”

When asked about the legal battles with Chyna, PEOPLE reports that Kardashian sisters told Cohen that they are “still in a lawsuit,” and that they “don’t know” and “don’t care.”