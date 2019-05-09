Kim Kardashian Recalls Meeting With President Donald Trump in ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kim Kardashian’s budding legal career will get some spotlight on this Sunday’s Keeping up With the Kardashians, with the reality star detailing her meeting with President Donald Trump in 2018. Kardashian met with Trump to urge the leader to commute the life sentence of non-violent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson.

The reality star’s success helped create a strong relationship with the 63-year-old great grandmother upon her release. We get to see that in action on this Sunday’s episode of the show as Kardashian invites Johnson and her sisters over for a meal with the rest of her family, including Kanye West, her children, her sisters and her mother. During the visit, Kardashian detailed her meeting with Trump regarding the pardon.

“When I was pleading your case to the president, I was like, ‘She has family that she can live with and she has job offers,’ ” Kardashian says in the clip. “So that was a huge thing. I had to say, ‘She has a job offer.’”

Kardashian asks Johnson about the difficulty in getting a job offer out of prison, with the former inmate adding that it was “one of the reasons so many of them came back to prison.” So Kardashian adding that clearly was an important aspect.

As we see in the clip, Kardashian earns a lot of praise from both Johnson and her husband for her actions.

“You know, she does all the research and listens every night to people’s stories,” West said about his wife.

“I am a person who stands up for what is right — and I respect someone who stands up,” Johnson then added.

Kardashian had spent months campaigning for the release of Johnson. The 69-year-old received a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offense according to PEOPLE, helping to facilitate communications in a drug trafficking case. Kardashian’s campaign for her release led her to the White House and eventually opened the door for Johnson’s pardon and release from a federal prison in Aliceville, Alabama. She had served over 20 years for the charges up to that point.

According to PEOPLE, Johnson has now secured a book deal and movie deal for her story.

Prior reports have indicated that Kardashian is pushing to give up the reality TV life once she works her way through law school.

“My goal in 10 years would be to give up being Kim K. and focus on this, and be an attorney and fight for so many deserving people,” Kardashian notes on a recent episode of the reality series. “I spend more time on this than I do on anything else. …I won’t have time for events, for favors, for friends, for literally anything for four years.”

Will be interesting to see how far the reality star can go if she manages to earn her license to practice law.

