Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of ‘Squad’ With Her Children Chicago and Saint With Stormi and True

The Kardashian family is growing every year, and the youngest generation of the group is officially big enough to form their own squad.

Kim Kardashian used Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of her children Saint and Chicago along with Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter, True, and Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi, with Saint and Chicago sitting on a child’s size star-printed chair as their cousins flanked them, Stormi in a black pom-pom hat and True in a tiny leather jacket.

“Squad,” Kim captioned the group.

All four cousins are clad in coordinating neutral looks, with Saint in a gray shirt, sweats and socks, Chicago wearing a brown shirt and pants, Stormi in a beige sweater and leggings with her black hat and True pairing her black jacket with white pants and sneakers.

The sweet snap comes in the midst of a whole mess of drama for the Kardashian family, which began after Tristan Thompson was accused of cheating on Khloé with Jordyn Woods. On Friday, Woods went on Red Table Talk to share her side of the story, something the family was reportedly not happy about.

“Everyone in the family is more furious now than ever,” a source told E! News. “They are disgusted that she would give an interview and try to make herself look good. It didn’t work at all. This has made it worse.”

“They will never work with her or have anything to do with her ever again,” the source added of the family.

During her appearance, Woods denied having sex with Thompson and said he kissed her when she was leaving a party at his house.

“Nobody believes Jordyn’s story for a second,” the source said, adding that the family believes “she has taken a bad situation and made it worse by concocting this fake story to try and make herself look better.”

Kim has addressed the scandal publicly a few times on Twitter, including a supportive tweet coming when Khloé attended an event soon after the reports were revealed.

“Would you prefer she lose the [money] too?” Kim wrote, defending her sister when a fan wondered why Khloé had left the house. “A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian