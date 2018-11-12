Kim Kardashian Accepts People’s Choice Award With Family Amid California Wildfires: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken’

Kim Kardashian West and the rest of the Kardashian family paid their respects to the victims of the California wildfires and the Thousand Oaks mass shooting when they accepted the top reality show award at the E! People’s Choice Awards Sunday night.

“It’s been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and [for] our neighbors in Thousand Oaks and Malibu,” Kardashian said with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and mother Kris Jenner behind her. “Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning.”

Kardashian said it was “amazing to see the resilient spirit” in California, and the “heroism” of those risking their lives.

.@KimKardashian — alongside Khloe, Kendall, Kourtney and Kris (winning Reality Show award) urges for LAFD donations: “Our country is stronger when we come together, and we cannot face devastation alone. We must continue to reach out to each other in trying times.” #PCAs pic.twitter.com/LaoZjb7KDL — Ashley Lee (@cashleelee) November 12, 2018

“Action is necessary. So anything we can do to help — as simple as donating to the many organizations that are collecting supplies, no form of help is too small,” Kardashian continued. “Our country is stronger when we come together and we cannot face devastation alone. We must continue to reach out and help each other in these trying times.”

The Keeping Up The Kardashians star went on to dedicate their award to firefighters, law enforcement officers and first responders.

“We really, truly appreciate what you have done for all of us,” Kardashian said. “So please let’s continue to pray for everyone’s safety. Thank you.”

The Kardashian family has been directly impacted by the Woolsey Fire, now raging in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. Kardashian was forced to leave her Hidden Hills home Thursday night, while Khloe evacuated to brother Rob Kardashian’s home. Khloe also evacuated her home.

Before heading to the awards show in Santa Monica, Kourtney shared footage on her Instagram Story, showing the fires coming close to her home. She said the fire “just stopped” before any damage was done.

Authorities said about 177 homes have been destroyed and more than 265,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes because of the Woolsey Fire.

For information on how to help victims of the California fires, click here.

