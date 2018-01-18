Kim Kardashian Confirms Kylie Jenner Was Not Her Surrogate

Kim Kardashian has debunked the fan theories about little sister Kylie Jenner serving as her surrogate.

Hollyscoop reports Kardashian posted a new statement on her website about the baby she welcomed this week with husband Kanye West.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In it, she discloses how she and West chose to have their baby via a gestational carrier. This means that the surrogate had no biological relationship to. So, that rules out Kylie as Kim’s surrogate.

“A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father’s sperm, and then carries the baby to term,” the 37-year-old Kardashian wrote as PopCulture.com previously reported. “Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s.”

Kardashian noted that anyone who thinks this process is the “easy way out is completely wrong,” adding, “People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain, or complications with delivery, but for me, it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.”

Still, Kardashian wrote that it was “the best experience I’ve ever had.”

“She made our dreams of expanding our family come true,” Kardashian wrote.

Kardashian’s third baby was born earlier this week. Fans have long suspected that Jenner was Kardashian’s surrogate, since she is reportedly pregnant with her first baby. The speculation gained strength when it was reported that Jenner was in labor. However, the labor rumors turned out to be incorrect.

None of that stopped fans from combing through Jenner’s Instagram feed to find hints. As The Mirror points out, some fans think Jenner’s all-pink posts from November are clues that Jenner was the surrogate.

Fans also still do not know what the new baby’s name is. After Kardashian posted the Louis Vuitton logo on Instagram, some thought she named the baby girl after the iconic fashion label. However, Kardashian shot that down herself on Twitter.

NOPE! It was Kim Jones last show and wanted to snap a LV pic 😂 How amazing did Naomi & Kate look?! https://t.co/XIFR2mXFdm — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

Kardashian and West are already parents to 2-year-old Saint West and 4-year-old North West.