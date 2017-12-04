Kim and Khloe Kardashian Reveal Their ‘Buy Our Stuff’ List

Kim Kardashian and her younger sister Khloe have unveiled their annual holiday “Buy Our Stuff’ list and fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will certainly want to check it out.

While the gift guides are fairly extensive, the Daily Mail was able to break them down and put the focus onto some of the more interesting items.

For her list, Kim had 22 total items and included things like $60 Kimoji fur slides, a $139 Good American bodysuit form Khloe’s company and a $44 Kylie Cosmetics palette.

She also made sure to add something from her husband Kanye West’s design collection as well: a $4,810 necklace made of 18k gold with a Virgin Mary pendant, and a $3,140 ring that is also made of 18k gold.

Kim also added a $120 La Perla lace bra, a $69 Muji Aroma Diffuser, $315 Crème De La Mer and a $480 avant-garde lamp from the MoMA store to her list.

Taking a cue from her older sister, Khloe add some Kardashian beauty products to her list as well. A KKW Beauty kit, Kendall Jenner’s edit of Estee Lauder holiday gifts, and brother Rob Kardashian’s Arthur George socks all made the cut.

Khloe also included a $429 heart-shaped light, a $299 hair kit, a $300 speaker, a $350 cocktail kit, and a $390 Gucci iPhone case that she said was “dope.”

The Kardashian sisters made sure to include the little ones in their lists as well, as they both made sure to mention things that they think would make great gifts for kids.

Kim put down a $12.99 H&M cap, a $16 Meri Meri advent calendar, and $15.99 glow-in-the-dark snowballs, as well as $499 toy kitchen and a $198 Haas Brothers XO Barneys New York’s limited-edition skateboard.

For her kid-list, Khloe suggested a $160 globe, a $200 guitar, a $167 ride-on car and a $188 teepee.

None of the other Kardashian’s or Jenner’s have released gift-guides so far this season.