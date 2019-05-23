Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Son Psalm Has No Middle Name, and Fans Have Thoughts

The birth certificate for Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West‘s new son Psalm revealed the baby has no middle name. Psalm’s name inspired plenty of jokes about a potential middle name on Twitter.

Psalm was born on May 9 via gestational carrier, and delivered by Dr. Paul Crane of Beverly Hills at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The document, obtained by TMZ, does not list a middle name.

Crane also delivered all four of Kardashian and West’s children, as well as six of Kris Jenner’s children, including Kardashian herself.

West and Kardashian finally announced Psalm’s name on May 17, when Kardashian shared a screenshot of a text conversation with her husband. West texted her a photo of Psalm in a crib, with the message

“Beautiful Mother’s Day. With the arrival of our fourth child, we are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need.”

Kardashian and West are also parents to son Saint, 3, and daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 1. Chicago was also born via surrogate.

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” Jenner told Entertainment Tonight about her youngest grandchild’s name. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”

When asked about the cutest thing Psalm has done, Jenner joked, “I don’t know, he’s just adorable!”

After Psalm’s name was released, a few Twitter fans wondered if the baby’s middle name would be Sunday. Others had their own suggestions for names.

The religious-themed name for Psalm comes just weeks after he brought his Sunday Service to Coachella. During the event, West performed his popular hits, along with a mix of Gospel songs thanks to the help of a choir. After the performance, one source told PEOPLE West was considering establishing a church to bring his Sunday Service to a wider audience.

“He is extremely passionate about his faith and wants to share it more regularly with people,” the West insider said. “He spends a lot of time studying and praying, and wants to share his journey.”

The source continued, “Say what you want about Kanye, but he really does want to help people who need support. He understands brokenness and the need for healing, probably more than most people. He believes in the healing powers of music, but also believes that God can step in and heal people’s brokenness and their issues.”

