Kim Kardashian Introduces Her Surrogate on ‘KUWTK’

The identity of Kim Kardshian’s surrogate isn’t a secret anymore!

After months of keeping everything about her surrogate quiet, Kardashian introduced the woman who carried her and Kanye West‘s new baby, a daughter named Chicago, on the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“My surrogate is in town for a doctor’s appointment, so I thought it would be an amazing time for her to meet my family and not expose her to the world, just for her safety,” Kardashian says in a confessional. “This has been such a long journey for us and something that I wanted for so long, and I share everything with my family.”

While the woman’s face isn’t shown, the woman’s first name of Lorena is revealed, and she has the opportunity to speak about why she was willing to carry Kardashian’s baby for her.

“I like being pregnant,” she said. “The pregnancy itself, it just feels natural. Like I’m supposed to do it.”

When asked about the emotional difficulties of being a surrogate, Lorena revealed she can keep a professional detachment.

“Because I know from the beginning that this is not my baby, at the end my joy and my satisfaction is with whoever I’m having the baby for,” she said. “I know what my job is. … I would do this again a thousand more times.”

Earlier in the season, Kardashian freaked out when TMZ leaked details about her surrogate.

The news first leaked, Kardashian said, when she attended her surrogate’s doctor appointment at a different health care office than normal. Soon after, Kim said she started getting emails and phone calls from people asking if she was expecting another child.

“It was just such a s— show yesterday, and now it’s everywhere,” she told Khloé, before adding in a confessional, “I really help the speculation dies down and people don’t dig more to try and get more info.”

Later, while attending New York Fashion Week with mom Kris Jenner and Scott Disick, Kim saw that TMZ has posted a story confirming that she and West are expecting another baby, and describing her surrogate as an African-American woman in her late 20s who was a married college graduate in great physical condition with two young sons.

“I honestly am absolutely fuming that there’s so many articles coming out about our surrogate,” the then-mother of two said in a confessional. “I have signed up for this life, and I know how to handle it, but someone like her does not, and I would never want to put her in that situation. All I can do is just hope that these rumors just die down.”

“I mean it’s like super annoying because it says confirmed everywhere, and that’s just like what bothers me,” she told her lawyer at the time. “They literally have information about the surrogate that I don’t know, and that’s what weirds me out.”

“I would make it very clear that we will literally sue the s— out of them,” she continued.

Photo credit: E!