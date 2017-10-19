Kim Kardashian Calls Khloé’s Wardrobe ‘Cheesy as F–k’ in ‘KUWTK’ Preview

Kim Kardashian apparently doesn’t think much of her younger sister’s style, raiding Khloé’s closet searching for an outfit she deems vacation ready in a clip from this week’s new Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kardashian, along with her perennial sidekick and “Food God” Jonathan Cheban, sneak into Khloé’s place while the Revenge Body host is away to try and repack her suitcase for an upcoming trip to Santa Barbara.

“I feel like I could just help Khloé have like more simple style,” Kardashian says in a confessional with sister Kourtney. “Because her body really is the accessory.”

Stepping into the massive walk-in closet, Cheban remarks that the whole setup looks like “my Super Sweet Sixteen.”

“Cheesy as f–k,” Kardashian comments.

Kardashian starts picking through her sister’s closet to pick out something “chic,” ultimately settling on an all-black outfit featuring a sexy black bodysuit alongside a cream and camel number to pack in her sister’s bag with a note telling her to try a more muted style on the trip.

The 36-year-old says in the joint confessional she thinks Khloé will really appreciate the surreptitious makeover, but Kourtney thinks the “favor” might have an opposite effect.

“Wouldn’t you be pissed if someone took your bag and put whatever their style was that they want you to have?” she asks Kim.

“Whatever happens,” Kardashian says, smirking at the camera, “I won’t be there to have to deal.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!