Kim Kardashian’s Most Controversial Instagram Photos

Kim Kardashian is an Instagram superstar, gathering over 112 million followers on the photo-sharing site. With that level of fame however, controversy is nearly unavoidable.

Anyone who had that many eyes on them at all times would likely make some people angry at times but, as we all know, Kardashian seems to manufacture issues with everything she posts. The model and reality TV star has always found a way to get under the skin of others.

Kim has stirred the pot on several occasions, especially back in 2017.

As it comes to a close, let’s take a look back at some of Kardashian‘s most controversial Instagram posts.

T-Swift Feud

Anyone who starts a feud with Taylor Swift will leap right into the spotlight, and that’s exactly what Kardashian did with this odd Instagram post.

Husband Kanye West has long been at war with Swift, ever since he interrupted her on stage to talk about Beyonce. In his album The Life of Pablo, in the song titled “Famous,” West says that he brought Swift fame with his controversial actions.

With this post, Kardashian was simply stirring the pot.

Selena

The late singer Selena is still beloved by fans around the world, and many didn’t take kindly to Kardashian dressing up like their idol.

Selena was portrayed by Jennifer Lopez on the big screen a while back, but Kardashian’s take was seemingly just for show.

Jackie

Can you see a theme here? Kardashian is known for dressing like celebrities of the past on days that aren’t Halloween, and there are a lot of people out there who aren’t exactly here for it.

When the Kardashian dressed as Jackie Kennedy, many thought it a little rude that she would compare herself to the late icon, and they certainly let her know about their frustration.

KKW Beauty

Back in June, Kardashian took to Instagram to tell her fans that her new beauty website was finally live.

This didn’t exactly go like she planned, as many users felt that she has entered into “black face” territory, making her skin look darker than it actually is.

Young Kim

In March, Kardashian posted a throwback photo from when she was still in school. That’s pretty harmless, right?

The masses didn’t think so. They began ripping Kardashian apart for how different she looks now, saying that she underwent entirely too many cosmetic surgeries over the years.

Met Gala

Some celebrities caused quite the stir by smoking at the Met Gala. A large group of A-listers took to the bathroom for a smoke break after walking the red carpet.

Both Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner posted pictures of this large group of friends in the Met bathroom, pretty much giving away that they were the ones who had been smoking.

Huh?

Kardashian has been known to bare it all on Instagram, so a nude photo shouldn’t have been much of a shock to anyone.

However, this post had fans scratching their heads, mainly because it was just such an odd photo.

Christmas Cards

In December, Kardashian posted a photo of all the children in her family on Instagram. The post itself was innocent, but followers of the Kardashian family were very disappointed.

Many were hoping that sister Khloe Kardashian would reveal her pregnancy on this year’s Christmas card, but this post pretty much dashed all of those hopes.

Kim has now deleted the controversial post.

Fur Coat

Most people think it’s bad enough that grown adults wear animal furs for their own enjoyment. Things get even more controversial when you put one on a child.

A lot of followers chastised Kardashian for involving little North in the “cruelty” of her parents.

Tag-Gate

A bunch of beauty bloggers came out to the launch of KKWBeauty, and Kardashian took pictures with all of them.

When Kim posted this series of photos, she tagged every blogger except for Jackie Aina, who didn’t give the Kardashian beauty line a very positive review. Kardashian tried to cover it up by saying that she thought she could tag people after a post went live, but folks weren’t buying it.