Kim Kardashian Hints Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal Derailed Family Christmas Card

Every year, the Kardashian family releases an elaborate Christmas card featuring nearly every member of their family, but it seems the reality stars may skip this year due to one specific person.

On Twitter on Tuesday, Kim Kardashian hinted that that person is Tristan Thompson, who caused a massive amount of drama for the family this year after it was reported in April that he had cheated on his pregnant girlfriend Khloé Kardashian multiple times.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I feel like with the drama that happened last year, we may not get a Kardashian Christmas card this year,” one fan had written. “Ill be cool with a West family one tho!”

Wow reading my mind //t.co/yE0lRfNx1a — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 20, 2018

Retweeting the message, Kim wrote, “Wow reading my mind,” seemingly indicating that no Kardashian Christmas card will be arriving this year or that Kim simply hopes that will be the case.

Prior to that, Kim had been retweeting past Christmas memories, including the family in Christmas pajamas, their elaborate holiday decorations and snaps from past Christmas parties.

Thompson’s cheating drama is currently playing out on episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the most recent of which saw Khloé give birth to their daughter, True Thompson, just days after the allegations against Thompson surfaced.

As the episodes air, Khloé has been tweeting her reactions to the footage as well as sharing how she felt when the drama was happening in real time.

During the Nov. 18 episode of the show, the Kardashian family insisted on speaking with Thompson during the episode to address the drama, and Khloé shared while the conversation was “crazy,” she fully supports her family expressing their opinions on the matter.

That conversation was WILD!! Lol it was crazy but my family has every right to express how they feel and they did just that! He chose to make this so public sooooo what does he expect #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 19, 2018

“That conversation was WILD!! Lol it was crazy but my family has every right to express how they feel and they did just that! He chose to make this so public sooooo what does he expect.”

The 34-year-old also explained why she decided to have Thompson in the room while she was giving birth despite the allegations.

“Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan,” she tweeted. “She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as They possibly can.”

Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as They possibly can #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 19, 2018

Photo Credit: Getty / Steven Ferdman