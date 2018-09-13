Why Kim Kardashian Might Have to Give Back Her $325K Ferrari Wedding Gift

Kim Kardashian West still has one last reminder of her relationship with Kris Humphries: a Ferrari bought with $325,000 stolen from Malaysia, according to federal prosecutors. Kardashian might have to give up the pricey sports car.

Back in 2011, when Kardashian and Humphries married, a Malaysian businessman gave them a white Ferrari, which they fought over during their divorce. In 2012, Radar Online reported that Humphries demanded to know what Kardashian did with it, since it was not one of the wedding gifts she donated to charity after the divorce.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sources told Page Six Thursday that the mysterious Malaysian businessman is Jho Low, the subject of the book Billion Dollar Whale. He is linked to a $5 billion theft from the Malaysian government and is believed to be living in China.

Low is also notorious for giving celebrities lavish gifts, including paintings to Leonardo DiCaprio and jewellery to Miranda Kerr. Other celebrities received less expensive gifts. DiCaprio and Kerr turned their gifts over to the Department of Justice.

According to Billion Dollar Whale co-author Bradley Hope, Low is also famous for taking guests to casinos and handing them chips. While in Las Vegas, he once gave Paris Hilton $250,000 in chips, Hope said.

The Department of Justice did not say if it plans to ask Kardashian to hand over the Ferrari. Her representatives also did not say if she is still driving it, even though she was seen with a white Ferrari in Miami last month.

Humphries and Kardashian were married for 72 days in 2011, with their wedding featured in two Keeping Up With The Kardashian episodes. The lavish wedding was estimated to cost $6 million, PEOPLE reported. There were almost 450 guests, including Ryan Seacrest, Serena Williams, Julianne Hough, Demi Lovato and Larsa and Scottie Pippen.

After announcing the divorce, Kardashian went to her website to insist she married for love and it was more than just a TV show.

“I share so much of my life on a reality show, that contemplating whether to even film my wedding was a tough decision to make, and maybe it turned out to not be the smartest decision. I felt like I was on a fast roller coaster and couldn’t get off when now I know I probably should have,” Kardashian wrote at the time.

Kardashian married Kanye West in 2014, after the long divorce process with Humphries was finalized. In an August radio interview, Kardashian admitted to hiding her wedding ring during a meeting with West, who she knew was “heartbroken” over the marriage.

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/NBCUniversal/Getty Images