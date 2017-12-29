Kim Kardashian Shares Holiday Family Photo After Deleting Christmas Card Snaps

Kim Kardashian is back to her normally scheduled Instagram posts, sharing a family holiday photo on the social media platform on Friday.

Happy Holidays A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:46am PST

“Happy Holidays,” she wrote alongside a snap of herself, husband Kanye West and their children, daughter North and son Saint.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photo was taken at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party, which saw the family come out to celebrate the holiday in typically glamorous fashion.

Kardashian donned a pink Asian-inspired dress, while West, North and Saint all dressed in black. While none of the family was smiling, the festive tree in the background suggests they had a great time,

Kardashian and West will expand their family in 2018, as the pair are set to welcome a baby girl via surrogate.

The snap comes after Kardashian deleted all 25 photos from her family’s annual Christmas card from her Instagram account, which she had been posting every day in December, concluding with a Dec. 25 photo that many fans thought would feature sister Kylie Jenner sporting a baby bump.

However, to fans’ dismay, the photo didn’t feature Jenner at all, leading many to wonder when the youngest Jenner will confirm her rumored pregnancy, or whether she’s actually already given birth.

In fact, Jenner didn’t appear in a single photo, including another all-family shot on Dec. 24. Brother Rob Kardashian was also absent, but he hasn’t been rumored to be pregnant for the past several months, so his lack of presence was less felt.

DAY 24- CHRISTMAS EVE pic.twitter.com/xK4BVXTd6h — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 24, 2017

Photo Credit: Twitter / @KimKardashian