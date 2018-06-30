Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Makeup Artist Posts Savage Photo After Fired by Family

Former Kardashian makeup artist Joyce Bonelli knows how to place fear on her haters amid reports of a falling out that led to her being fired.

The stunning makeup connoisseur took to Instagram Friday, amid reports that behind-the-scenes drama led the Kardashian-Jenner clan to let go of her, and posted a savage photo of herself with a hidden message to those trying to mess with her.

“Housewife,” Bonelli wrote on the caption of her new snapshot, featuring herself with her back towards the camera, while giving some serious side-eye at the camera.

Bonelli wears a bathrobe with the words “f— with me. I DARE YOU” on the back.

Followers of the makeup artist took to the comments section to compliment her on her look, as well as speculating if the message on her robe was aimed at the Kardashian family.

“Spill the tea [please],” one user wrote, while another commented, “SAVAGE! YESSSSS.”

“Please come out with a tell all and spill that tea,” another user wrote, begging Bonelli for some Kardashian family secrets.

The photo was posted on the day reports surfaced of Bonelli allegedly being fired in 2017 after a decade working with the family. Bonelli reportedly “tried to go around them on a deal so the Kardashians wouldn’t make any money off of it. They caught on and Kim (Kardashian) stopped following her, but Khloe (Kardashian) and Joyce remained amicable.”

Kim, Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian, along with Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have all since unfollowed Bonelli on social media.

“Joyce would conveniently fly out of town for big Kardashian parties so people wouldn’t catch on,” a source told PEOPLE added. “And after Kim and her parted ways, she would upload pictures of Kim and call Kim her ‘twin.’ Joyce also claims she came up with the tagline for Kanye’s hit ‘that s— cray,’ which is a lie. The Kardashians were just over her lies and the trying to cheat them out of money was the cherry on top.”

With the Kardashian’s ever-growing success, Bonelli’s fame also grew. She’s since been hired by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and Salma Hayek to help with their looks.

In July 2017, she spoke with The Hollywood Reporter to promote her new makeup line, Joyce Bonelli Cosmetiques, which launched in early 2018.

At the time she described her relationship with the Kardashian family as being very positive.

“I’ve been with the girls for so long and we’ve been through so much,” she said. “It’s been over a decade. We’ve known each other since the beginning, before they were famous. After they started their show people started really loving them and then hating them and now they’re loving them again, there’s been so much that’s happened. Now each one of them is a phenomenon in their own way.

“We text every other day and we talk about everything,” she continued. “Even if I’m working with a different client we’re always talking and FaceTiming — we talk about kids, we talk about the fun, scandalous stuff. They’re like my sisters.”

Neither the Kardashians or Bonelli have commented publicly on the split.