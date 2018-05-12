Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Feel ‘Pressure to Fit in’ With Cheeky Snapshot

Kim Kardashian West is showing off her body in her latest photo shared to social media.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Friday to post a shot of herself getting fitted for the tight golden Versace gown she wore to Monday’s Met Gala, highlighting her chest.

“Don’t feel the pressure to fit in,” Kardashian West wrote on the caption.

Fans of the mother of three shared compliments on the photo’s comments section.

“I adore your dress soooo much,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “Amazing.”

To fit in with the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme, Kardashian’s gown included a beaded cross on the right side above her waist and a second beaded cross on her left hip. She also wore two gold necklaces, both with crosses.

“I’m wearing Versace,” Kardashian said during Vogue’s Instagram live stream of the gala, reports Entertainment Tonight. “You know, it’s ‘Heavenly Bodies,’ so when I heard Donatella [Versace] was hosting, she was my No. 1 choice for this theme.”

“I love the chainmail,” Kardashian said. “To have gold chainmail, it feels very heavenly with the crosses.”

Kylie Jenner also attended the 2018 gala, wearing a gown by Alexander Wang. She attended with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. It was Jenner’s first official appearance since her daughter, Stormi Webster, was born on Feb. 1.

Kardashian has been going to the annual Met Gala since 2013. That year, she wore Givenchy and was pregnant with her first child, North West. In 2014, she wore a Lanvian gown. In 2015, she wore a jaw-dropping white dress designed by Roberto Cavalli. In 2016, she wore a metallic Balmain dress to go with the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” that year.

Last year, Kardashian wore an all-white, off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress.

The annual Met Gala helps raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, and guests are asked to wear dresses that match the theme of each new exhibition. This year’s exhibition includes items on loan from the Vatican and displays new gowns inspired by Catholic iconography and style.

“I hope it helps them to realize the influence the Catholic imagination has on art,” writer James Martin said of the exhibit in an interview with WWD. “The Catholic imagination is very broad and includes not only priests and sisters working in the slums in the poorest countries, but also artists like Michelangelo and Caravaggio creating great works of art for the church.”

After the event, Kardashian joined husband Kanye West in Wyoming, where he is putting the finishing touches on his upcoming albums.