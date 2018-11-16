Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Believe Tristan Thompson After Cheating Apology in ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kim Kardashian doesn’t quite believe Tristan Thompson‘s apology for cheating on her sister while she was pregnant with his baby.

In a sneak peek clip from Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner recapped a family trip to Cleveland, where they had a sit-down with Thompson following the birth of his and Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Watch the clip here.

“He was very remorseful and was feeling obviously sick over everything that happened,” Jenner told cousin Cici Bussey.

“But I told him, ‘I think you’re more remorseful because it’s affecting your job,’” Kim said. “I think he’s more embarrassed that he looks stupid, ’cause [of] the public … booing him. And I think it’s more of that than anything, and I told him that.”

She said that during the off-camera discussion, Thompson apologized to the entire family after Khloé returned from the hospital. “We all expressed exactly how we felt,” Kardashian said in a confessional. “I think the convo was going okay at the beginning and then it got heated. I don’t know, it just kind of took a left turn. Overall, I think it was definitely necessary for us to let out how we all felt, and since he is the father of Khloé’s baby, I definitely wanted to take the time to hear what he had to say.”

She also revealed that Jenner told Thompson that no matter how his relationship played out with Khloé, the family would always be there to support her.

“Then he got mad because my mom was like, ‘You can make your decision. If you want to live this life of dating these Instagram whores and doing your thing, live that life,’” Kim told Bussey. “Mom’s like, ‘If this doesn’t work out with you guys, we’re always going to rise up.’ “

Jenner said what she was most disappointed by was how the situation affected Khloé as a new mom.

“She said something really interesting. She said, ‘I didn’t have a baby just to have a baby and move on.’ She said ‘I had a baby to create a beautiful family,’ and that’s what broke my heart,” Kris said. “She really never saw it coming, either.”

As previously reported, Khloé and Thompson welcomed their daughter True on April 12, just days after photos and videos of Thompson cheating on Kardashian went viral. The scandal has been playing out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians over the past few episodes, although Thompson reportedly has refused to watch.

“Khloé had already watched the episode before it aired and asked Tristan if he wanted to view it with her. The response was a firm no,” a source told Us Weekly. “He is focused on basketball, and the Cavaliers are struggling this season. This only creates further distractions, and there wasn’t any need for it.”

Meanwhile, Khloé live-tweeted the episode and discussed how difficult it was to live through the drama again.

“Tonight’s episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly,” Khloé tweeted earlier this month.

“To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every trial, tribulation and curve ball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys,” she continued.

“Amidst the tough times, I have been blessed with the ultimate gift, my sweet baby True who has changed my life in ways I never could have imagined,” she wrote.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!