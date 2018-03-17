Kim Kardashian Reveals Best Look at Daughter Chicago Yet

Kim Kardashian West gave fans the clearest look at her infant daughter Chicago yet.

Kardashian took the below snap just after Chicago woke up for the day and shared it with her massive online following. Chicago, who’s father is Kardashian’s husband Kanye West, is seen laying on her back on a bed. She’s wearing a pink onesie with white accents with a white bib to match.

The reality personality simply captioned the photo, “Morning cutie” with a pink heart emoji.

The photo is taking off on Twitter with nearly 38,000 likes in the first 30 minutes since it was posted.

Fans filed into the tweet’s replies with comments about how much Chicago, who was born via a surrogate on Jan. 15, looks like a young Kim.

“Yeah Kim she’s your twin!” one fan wrote. “North is Kanye, Saint is both and Chi is you!”

Another fan added, “She definitely has her own looks, but she looks just like you when you were younger.”

This is the best look at the 2-month-old Kardashian child yet following a couple more covered shots.

The first look at Chicago came during the pregnancy documentary released by Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner. In the clip, one scene shows Kylie holding Chicago not long after the infant was delivered.

The next glimpse of Chicago came from Kardashian. The Kimoji entrepreneur took to Snapchat to pose with Chicago using one of the app’s signature filters.

