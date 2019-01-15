Kim Kardashian Marks Chicago’s 1st Birthday With Tribute Photo

Kim Kardashian‘s youngest child, daughter Chicago, celebrates her first birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 15, and her mom shared a new photo to social media to mark the occasion.

The KKW Beauty founder shared a black-and-white photo of her baby girl lounging on a woven blanket, looking up at the person taking the photo as she stretched out her hands.

“Happy Birthday to my baby Chi!!!!” Kardashian wrote. “The sweetest baby in the whole world! Mommy and Daddy love you so much!”

Since Chicago’s arrival, her mom has posted plenty of photos of the adorable infant in social media, including a recent pair of snaps of Chicago hanging out with her cousin True, Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter.

“The best!!!” Kardashian happily wrote next to the pictures.

In addition to Chicago, Kardashian is mom to daughter North, 5, and son Saint, 3, and Kardashian and husband Kanye West are currently expecting their fourth child, a son to be born via surrogate.

Kardashian confirmed the news on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday night after reports had surfaced indicating that Kardashian and West would be expanding their family.

When Cohen asked if Kardashian was “working on another child,” the 38-year-old responded, “We are,” adding that the due date is “sometime soon” and that “it’s a boy.”

Kourtney Kardashian, who was appearing on the show with her sister, seemed surprised that Kim had revealed her baby’s gender, but Kim explained that it wasn’t the first time she’d shared the information.

“I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people, and I can’t remember who I told, because I never get drunk,” she said.

It was previously reported that Kim and West are using a gestational carrier to give birth to their son just as they did with Chicago, as complications during Kim’s first two pregnancies led doctors to advise her that it could be life-threatening for her to carry another child.

While the reality star previously gushed over the carrier who gave birth to Chicago, the couple is reportedly using a different carrier for their son as their previous one was unavailable.

“They’ve got to be over the moon” about the “wonderful news,” a source told PEOPLE of Kim and her husband.

“They’ve always talked about wanting four kids: two boys and two girls,” the insider added of the pair. “That’s always been the plan.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian