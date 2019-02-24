Kim Kardashian Calls out ‘Bachelor’ Showrunner for Teasing Sister Khloe as Next ‘Bachelorette’

Kim Kardashian slammed The Bachelor showrunner and creator Mike Fleiss for suggesting her sister, Khloe Kardashian, could be the next Bachelorette star, just days after Khloe broke up with Tristan Thompson.

On Wednesday, Fleiss tweeted that Khloe is “very much in contention” to be at the center of the next Bachelorette season, adding “Stay tuned!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In another tweet, Fleiss claimed that “any decision regarding” Khloe as the new Bachelorette would have to be approved by his “dear friend” Kris Jenner.

Fake fucking news big time!!!! //t.co/sbI7JbSPpC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 23, 2019

Kardashian retweeted a collection of screenshots of Fleiss’ tweets, adding “Fake f—ing news big time!!!!”

However, Fleiss continued trying to egg the Kardashians on. He retweeted Kardashian, adding, “How would [Kim Kardashian] know??? This is between me and [Kris Jenner] — and most importantly [Khloe Kardashian]!!!”

Fleiss also tweeted a GIF of Kardashian from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in which she says, “This is not going to end well.”

In another tweet, Fleiss said Kardashian was “out of the loop on this one.”

Fleiss also said there is “strict confidentiality agreements with all The Bachelorette candidates,” so Khloe could not tell Kardashian if she really was the next Bachelorette.

To prove Fleiss is not really talking with their mother Kris Jenner, Kardashian shared a screenshot of texts she received from Jenner and Khloe. They both confirmed they are not in talks for The Bachelorette.

Khloe saw that last message, retweeted it and threatened to send her lawyers after Fleiss. “I’m not f—ing clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive,” she wrote.

I’m not fucking clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!! //t.co/vTKi83nLUJ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2019

Khloe is reportedly single now, following the explosive revelations earlier this week that Thompson cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, the best friend of Khloe’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner. Thompson is the father of Khloe’s 10-month-old daughter, True Thompson.

This was not the first time Thompson cheated on Khloe. Just days before True’s birth, photos and video of Thompson with other women during Khloe’s pregnancy leaked. Khloe tried to keep the relationship together, but the latest allegations of cheating appears to have ended things for good.

In the aftermath of the break-up, Khloe posted a series of cryptic quotes on her Instagram Story, but it did not take much to see what many of them meant this time.

“The worst pain is gettin’ hurt by a person you explained your pain to,” one read. Another read, “If they ask you about me, tell them: ‘She was the only person that loved me with honesty, and I broke her.’”

In another post on Saturday, Khloe shared a longer inspirational quote about not letting shame keep you from asking for help.

“Don’t let shame keep you from asking for the support you want,” the quote read. “Suffering is done in silence, end it with speaking up. Everyone has a dark chapter. Make your shadows go away by shining light on yours. Find the encouragement and the strength needed to face the sun. Remember clouds are always temporary. believe it gets better.”

Photo credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images