Kim Kardashian Bares All in ‘Sundrenched’ Photo for Vogue India

Kim Kardashian might currently be in Japan with sisters Khloé and Kourtney, but her Vogue India issue is still the talk of social media with the stylists and photographer behind the shoot taking to their respective networks with behind-the-scenes snapshots of the reality star.

Acclaimed New York based fashion photojournalist Greg Swales took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an image of Kardashian draped in nothing but a gold dupatta alongside the caption, “Sundrenched.”

He tagged all the stylists who helped Kardashian achieve her golden goddess look, including her good friend and personal makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

Dedivanovic has been known to be the genius behind many of Kardashian’s looks and is also currently in Japan with the reality star and her sisters as they revel in Khloé’s babymoon, celebrating the last days of her pregnancy before the arrival of her first child with partner, Tristan Thompson.

Many of the stylists behind the Vogue India shoot with Kardashian praised the 37-year-old reality star, including Anaita Shroff Adajania, fashion director of Vogue India. In a snapshot of herself with Kardashian shared to her personal Instagram and tagging the E! reality star, Adajania wrote, “When east meets West… You are a beautiful person.”

Kardashian also took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sneak peek at some of the gorgeous images snapped by Vogue India, for her first ever cover with the fashion magazine. One of the images she shared was a glittering snapshot by Swales of her in a red, sparkling backless saree by designer, ace designer, Sabyasachi.

In an exclusive with the magazine, fascinated by her presence and universal appeal, Kardashian modeled for the images in Los Angeles, telling the publication’s writer, Mira Jacob that she is enamored with Indian fashion.

“The saris, the jewelry, the clothes — everything was so beautiful!” Kardashian told the magazine. “I told my show that we have to figure out how to get to India.”

Kardashian, who started as a stylist and now has a multimillion-dollar empire, certainly knows her way around modeling. In the Vogue India issue, out on newsstands now, the mom of three is seen modeling several pieces of traditional garb, including a lehenga, which translates simply as a long, embroidered and pleated skirt; and a dupatta, a head covering that is typically worn with salwar kameez (a pair of light, loose, pleated trousers tapering to a tight fit around the ankles).

While many of her fans loved the images, some of the magazine’s prime subscribers were not too happy to see a western beauty icon from the U.S. wearing traditional Indian fashion. The magazine itself took the brunt of its criticism as many felt that they were missing an opportunity to feature a South Asian woman on the cover.

“I can’t believe [VOGUE India] featured Kim Kardashian on their cover as if we don’t see her featured on a different magazine every day,” one user wrote. “India’s vogue should embrace and feature their own south Asian women instead of choosing someone from pop culture.”

Kardashian has not yet addressed the controversy as she is too busy living it up with her sisters in Tokyo.