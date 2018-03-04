Kim Kardashian Sparkles in Glittering Backless Saree

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sneak peek at some of the gorgeous images snapped by Vogue India, for her first ever cover with the fashion magazine.

With stunning photographs captured by acclaimed photographer Greg Swales, Kardashian is seen wearing traditional Indian pieces, including a wine colored shimmering saree by ace designer, Sabyasachi.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Vogue India shared the image at their official Instagram at well, providing credit to all the designers and stylists that helped make Kardashian radiate in the sparkling image.

In an exclusive with the magazine, fascinated by her presence and universal appeal, Kardashian modeled for the images in Los Angeles, telling the publication’s writer, Mira Jacob that she is enamored with Indian fashion.

“The saris, the jewelry, the clothes — everything was so beautiful!” Kardashian told the magazine. “I told my show that we have to figure out how to get to India.”

Kardashian, who started as a stylist and now has a multimillion-dollar empire, certainly knows her way around modeling. In the Vogue India issue, out on newsstands now, the 37-year-old mom of three is seen modeling several pieces of traditional garb, including a lehenga, which translates simply as a long, embroidered and pleated skirt; and a dupatta, a head covering that is typically worn with salwar kameez (a pair of light, loose, pleated trousers tapering to a tight fit around the ankles).

While many of her fans loved the images, some of the magazine’s prime subscribers were not too happy to see a western beauty icon from the U.S. wearing traditional Indian fashion. The magazine itself took the brunt of its criticism as many felt that they were missing an opportunity to feature a South Asian woman on the cover.

“I can’t believe [VOGUE India] featured Kim Kardashian on their cover as if we don’t see her featured on a different magazine every day,” one user wrote. “India’s vogue should embrace and feature their own south Asian women instead of choosing someone from pop culture.”

I can’t believe @VOGUEIndia featured Kim Kardashian on their cover as if we don’t see her featured on a different magazine every day. India’s vogue should embrace and feature their own south Asian women instead of choosing someone from pop culture — fari (@fariiihaa) February 27, 2018

Kardashian has not addressed the controversy as she is on a girls’ trip in Tokyo with her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.

The three flew to Japan for one last vacation before Khloe gives birth in just a few short weeks.