Kim Kardashian Marks ‘Baby Sister’ Kylie’s 21st Birthday With Emotional Post

Kylie Jenner turned 21 on Aug. 10, and the reality star is sure to receive plenty of celebratory messages as the day goes on.

One has already come in on Twitter from sister Kim Kardashian, who marked the occasion with a snap of herself and Jenner sporting matching black bobs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy 21st birthday [Kylie Jenner] baby!!!!! It’s such a trip that my baby sister is 21,” the mogul wrote. “So happy to be on this sister and now mom journey with you forever!!!! I love you so much! You will still always be my baby sis and I’m always here for you no matter what!”

Happy 21st birthday @kyliejenner baby!!!!! It’s such a trip that my baby sister is 21 😱 So happy to be on this sister and now mom journey with you forever!!!! I love you so much! You will still always be my baby sis and I’m always here for you no matter what! pic.twitter.com/gseJWjAMmR — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 10, 2018

Along with the rest of her family, Kardashian helped Jenner ring in her birthday with an extravagant bash on Thursday night at nightclub Delilah in Los Angeles.

Kardashian used Twitter to share a set of snaps from the evening, with the mogul, Jenner, mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner posing together at a restaurant ahead of the party.

KYLIE’S BDAY TURN UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/oq3ZHlh6NF — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 10, 2018

Kardashian attended Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio premiere earlier in the evening but later made her way to her sister’s soiree. Husband Kanye West also attended, and a source told E! News that the couple stayed close throughout the evening.

“Kanye and Kim were kissing and holding hands the entire night,” the source said. “They were super affectionate. Kanye didn’t keep her out of sight and was super protective. They didn’t leave each other’s sides. Kim was grabbing him while dancing to the music and seemed super happy.”

The source added that Kardashian, who doesn’t drink alcohol often, indulged in some alcohol at the bash.

“All of the girls were drinking together. Everyone was letting loose and having a great time,” the source said. “Even Kim was drinking and everyone was surprised.”

Jenner was reportedly the last to arrive at the bash and made sure to spend plenty of time with boyfriend Travis Scott.

“She was definitely letting loose, dancing and drinking the entire night,” the source said of Kylie, while she and Scott “were definitely being very affectionate and weren’t holding back the PDA.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @KimKardashian