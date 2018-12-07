Khloe and Kim Kardashian Lash out at Creators of Travis Scott Cheating Hoax

After photos circulated on the internet recently claiming to show Travis Scott cheating on Kylie Jenner, an online prankster took the credit, sharing that they had set up the snaps as a hoax.

Naturally, the Kardashian family was not pleased, with Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian taking to Twitter to denounce the prank’s creators, with Kim calling the prank “disgusting.”

“I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together,” she wrote. “This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong!”

Khloé replied to her sister’s tweet and expressed a similar sentiment, writing, “People are absolutely disgusting! The mind games this would do to somebody… That is so completely not OK! This person should be so ashamed of themselves! What filth.”

Jenner also responded to the photos on her Instagram Story, noting that the prank had targeted a real relationship and was in no way funny.

“[I don’t know] if this is really a social experiment to some people but you’re messing with real people, real relationships, real family,” she wrote. “I’m happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. The internet scares me sometimes for real.”

Scott addressed the photos as well, denying the rumor on his own Story.

“Trolls always wanna create some fake sh– to destroy real love,” he wrote. “GOING OVER BOARD TO MAKE SHIT LOOK LIKE IS NOT IS EVIL.”

“I hate acknowledging s—. But quit try to take joy from s— that’s good. I pray god blocks out all evil,” he continued before sharing that he was going “BACK TO CELEBRATING!!!!,” referencing the news that his song “Sicko Mode” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Scott further responded when a fan posted one of the images, writing, “Yo this real!?”

In the comments section, Scott wrote, “S— cap a— f— TMZ ain’t post this s—. Trolls working hard today. I don’t be on balcony wit no thots. That s— lame. Try again u trollsssss. Me and my wifey sturdy. Back to celebrateing [sic] !!!”

A second comment from the rapper read, “Only got love for my wife. No time to be wasting. Try again.”

