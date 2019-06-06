Khloe Kardashian’s Home Renovation Had Nothing to Do With Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian’s Calabasas home had a major renovation, but don’t credit her breakup from Tristan Thompson for the “Revenge Home Makeover.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed earlier this week she was moving back into her California home in a video with The Home Edit. She also confirmed she had been doing work on the home.

A source revealed to PEOPLE that Kardashian “wanted some upgrades and remodeling done at her house.”

“She’s very happy she did it,” the source says. “The house has a new, fresh vibe.”

Despite the proximity to her split from the Cleveland Cavaliers player — prompted by him being caught cheating once again, this time with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods — the insider assured the outlet the renovations were not inspired by the breakup.

The decision “didn’t really have anything to do with Tristan not staying there anymore,” they said.

“He has never spent much time at the house,” the source added of Thompson, who lives in Cleveland during basketball season. “It was always Khloé’s house. Khloé did it for herself and True. She is keeping everything positive and just focusing on having the best life with True.”

The couple broke up in February after the latest cheating scandal. Thompson was previously caught being unfaithful in 2018, when video footage surfaced of him getting close to two different women just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter.

The most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed Kardashian admitting she was having a hard time trusting Thompson after the first scandal, making their relationship status at the time “a work in progress.”

“I’m someone where the energy I have towards True, that’s all that matters to me,” she said. “If that starts to be affected by me wondering, ‘What’s Tristan doing? Where is he?’ — I will be out in two f—ing seconds. Nothing is worth that for me.”

Also during the installment, the Good American founder said she still loved Thompson despite the controversy.

“I am in love,” she told the camera. “I know I love him. But still, I’m not going to act like nothing’s wrong… He counts — ‘It’s been seven months.’ I’m like, ‘So it’s been seven months.’ I’m allowed to do things when I want to do it. But he also needs to know: ‘Your one stupid weekend or whatever you did, look what it did to three years of a relationship. It just demolished it. So was that worth it for you?’”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!