15 Reasons Why Khloe Kardashian Will Make a Great Mom

The news is finally official: Khloé Kardashian is having a baby.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star announced on Instagram on Wednesday evening that she’s expecting her first child, along with a photo of her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, embracing her bare pregnant belly.

Rumors of the pregnancy have been floating around for over three months now, but now that the news is official, many are considering Kardashian’s merits as a mother. The 33-year-old reality star has never had a child before, though she’s repeatedly expressed her desire to. Her NBA player boyfriend has one child from a previous relationship.

After watching Kardashian grow over more than 13 seasons of KUWTK, many fans are excited to see her take on the joy, pain, and responsibility of parenting. With that in mind, here are 15 reasons why Khloé Kardashian will make a great mother.

Khloé is Funny

For many fans, Kardashian is the comical levity for KUWTK. She’s the one who keeps it light, and makes sure everyone is having a good time while they talk to her. That’s a vital quality for motherhood, as any experienced mom can attest.

This also means that Kardashian can say things that others simply can’t. Her status as a frank and honest truth-teller affords her the ability to point out quirks and problems that would sound rude coming from others. Kardashian’s grounded, tempered demeanor will serve her well once her child hits that tantrum-throwing phase we all know they’re destined for.

Khloé is “The Cool Aunt”

While Khloé might be the only Kardashian who hasn’t had a kid yet, that doesn’t mean she has no experience with them. It’s clear from watching her with family that she is great with children, and babies gravitate towards her. If North West or any of her other nieces and nephews are any indication, Khloé will be great with her own baby.

Khloé and Tristan’s Kid Will Be Adorable

All the Kardashians’ kids have been cute babies, and Khloé and Tristan’s will be no exception. When two beautiful people make a life together, the results are rarely less than beautiful.

When Khloé Loves Someone, She Goes All-in

Khloé is a heart-on-her-sleeve type. She loves all out when she loves someone. That emotional generosity is absolutely essential for motherhood, where she’ll be stretched to the breaking point in the pursuit of turning her child into an activated person. Hopefully, Khloé can pass on her emotional intelligence to her child or children.

Khloé is Active and Healthy

Khloé works out a lot, as documented on the show and social media. Not only is it important to be healthy going into a pregnancy, but that energy will a big help once her sleep schedule goes out the window and she’s chasing her kid around all the time. Khloé will be glad she stayed in shape once she’s her baby learns to walk, because not long after that, they’ll learn to run.

Khloé “Gets” Kids

With her nieces and nephews, Khloé isn’t overbearing or preachy. She doesn’t talk down to kids — she talks to them. Learning to do that is oftentimes a big struggle for new parents who stress out about being authoritative and teaching their kids right from wrong.

Parents want to maintain control over their kids, but don’t realize that the easiest way to do so is by showing them that you’re on their side. Khloé is a natural at this, which will make her a natural at being a mother.

Khloé and Babies Look Cute Together

Not only is Khloé great with kids, she makes the pretty photogenic. That helps when your family is contractually obligated to appear on one of the biggest reality TV franchises of all time.

Family is Important to Khloé

Family is one of the only constants you can rely on in this world, and Khloé gets that. Her family will be an important support system for her as she undertakes the challenge of raising her child.

Plus, Khloé will instill those family values into her child.

Khloé and Kris Jenner Have a Great Relationship

Like it or not, family dynamics usually come in patterns from generation to generation. If the relationship between Khloé and Kris is any indication, though, she’s in good shape for motherhood. The two reality stars get along great, and any mother would hope that her adult daughter would show her that kind of respect and love.

Of course, Khloé might not do everything exactly the way her mom did, but parenting is less an exact science than a high-stakes art form, and Khloé’s has picked up the basic lessons from a great teacher.

Khloé is a Fan Favorite

Let’s be honest, for a lot of die-hard KUWTK fans, Khloé is their favorite sister. Trusting in the judgement of those millions of viewers, it’s safe to say that she’s got what it takes to be a stellar mom. Plus, it means she’ll have a constant outpouring of public love and support that’ll buoy her through all the tough times that come with parenting.

Khloé is Practically a Mother Already

Khloé is a bit older than Kylie and Kendall Jenner, though the way she acts sometimes makes it seem like their age gap is much bigger. She dotes on her little sisters, supporting them wherever she can. If that’s any sign of how she acts towards the people she’s protective of, her future child is in great hands.

Khloé’s Child Will Be a Fashion Icon

The existing babies in the Kardashian circle already set the bar pretty high for youth fashion, but Khloé’s baby will likely blow them out of the water. Khloé is often the most stylish and industrious of her sisters, and there’s no doubt she’d pass that on to her kid.

Khloé Tells It Like It Is

Khloé doesn’t hold back or modulate the truth. She’s honest about what she sees and what she feels, and kids need that kind of influence in their life. Hopefully Khloé will teach her child that facing things head on is always better than avoiding reality or telling white lies to side step awkward moments.

Khloé Is Loyal

Khloé knows what she stands for and who she stands with. No matter the drama or the fall-out, no matter what her detractors are saying online, Khloé sticks to her guns and stands by her friends.

That’s the kind of stability a child needs in their early years, and it’s the kind of lasting foundation that will allow her kid to take risks and prosper — knowing they’ll always have her.

Khloé is a Positive Role Model

Khloé has had every chance to turn bitter and jaded. She’s lived her life in the public eye, and she’s been harassed and trolled by an increasingly vocal audience for over ten years now. Through all that, she’s maintained a positive outlook on her friends, her family, and her body. If she can pass that along to the next generation, they’ll be better for it.