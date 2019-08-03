Khloe Kardashian: What Twitter Is Saying After She Posts Sculpted Abs Photo, Turns off Comments

Khloé Kardashian’s latest abs photo is stirring up conversation, even when she turned off the comments. The 35-year-old E! personality revealed a photo showing off her physique on Thursday, but she did not leave comments on long. She herself captioned the shot “may delete later,” before turning off the discussion.

Despite receiving loads of compliments, Kardashian also got some hate before switching things off. However, the photo is still live on Twitter via the Kylie Skin brand’s Twitter.

A handful of fans have weighed in on the shot, complimenting her abs and her crop-top look. Other also poked fun at Kardashian’s “may delete later” caption.

As if Khloe Kardashian’s just posted an Instagram photo with the caption ‘may delete layer’ AT HER BIG AGE I cba — Charlotte 🦋 (@ClLewis2002) August 1, 2019

I love that so much — Sabrina ♡ (@kyliexwife) August 2, 2019

The brand that Kardashian was wearing also grabbed loads of attention.

Kylie Skin, which is ran by Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner, has a strong fanbase, with many chiming in about the product.

Queria tanto as roupinhas da kylie skin 😭 https://t.co/UM3kZwJ7V7 — fran cardoso 🌻 (@babegirlcardoso) August 2, 2019

The lotion and scrub omgah😍😍😍👌💕 — Cole Marie (@earthchildx5) August 2, 2019

Mine comes in the mail today!!!! pic.twitter.com/cXYrXhXc0Y — emma (@livinwithdevils) August 2, 2019

Before Kardashian took the comments down, she got some high profile compliments, with many requesting she not delete the photo, as Life & Style points out.

“DON’T delete! Body is crayyyyy,” Olivia Pierson of Relatively Nat & Liv wrote.

Shahs of the Sunset’s Golnesa Gharachedaghi added, “Girl I took 3 screenshots so if you delete I’ll post on my gram [laughing out loud]! You’ve worked hard for this right here.”

However, some did point out that Kardashian’s level of fitness is unattainable to most, due to her personal wealth.

“Yes, awesome, you have access to personal trainers and chefs and your own gym and any body or beauty treatment you desire. Well done you,” one critic wrote alongside a trio of eye-rolling emojis.

Photo Credit: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images