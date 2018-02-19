Khloe Kardashian Confused by National Anthem Performance: ‘WTF Is Going On?’

The NBA All-Star Game took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday night, and the opening moments leading up to the game weren’t exactly a hit with fans. Highlighted by Fergie’s widely panned performance of the national anthem, the pre-game show also saw comedian Kevin Hart deliver painfully long player introductions after a variety-like performance that included skits and music.

People on Twitter were confused throughout the show, wondering what exactly they were watching on their screens.

One of those people was Khloé Kardashian, who shared a tweet giving her opinion on the pre-game festivities.

This All Star opening is confusing me. WTF is going on? Anyone? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 19, 2018

“This All Star opening is confusing me,” the reality personality wrote. “WTF is going on? Anyone?”

While it’s unclear what aspect of the opening Kardashian was referring to, many fans took her tweet to be a dig at Fergie’s rendition of the national anthem, which saw the singer perform in a jazz style that was immediately slammed on social media.

“I don’t know but that was the worse National Anthem I have ever heard,” one fan replied to Kardashian.

“Girl I’m more lost then when I was trying to figure out if I was gay or not, LOL,” another cracked. “I’m very confused.”

“What’s confusing is that mess we just heard from @Fergie,” added a third.

Naturally, Twitter had plenty of other reactions to Fergie’s performance, including some jokes.

Who saw Fergie’s national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

Fergie wasn’t singing. She was delivering a precise audible code to awaken the other Black Eyed Peas from their cryogenic slumber. This is not a drill. — Tim Siedell (@badbanana) February 19, 2018

Fergie didn’t sing the National Anthem that America needed. She sang the anthem that America deserved. pic.twitter.com/Q8gph81H0P — Jason Bolaños (@JBinAV) February 19, 2018

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian