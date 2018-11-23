Khloe Kardashian Takes True to Cleveland for First Thanksgiving With Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter, True Thompson, celebrated her very first Thanksgiving this year, with the reality star bringing her baby girl to Cleveland, Ohio for the holiday so they could spend it with Kardashian’s boyfriend and True’s dad, Tristan Thompson.

It seems Kardashian had decided to put any family drama aside for the day, with the couple enjoying a lavish dinner with friends at their home in Cleveland.

The reality star used her Instagram Story to give fans a peek at the celebration, posting shots of the couple’s food spread as well as their dining table, which was fully stocked with place settings and adorned with rose petals.

In addition to classic Thanksgiving fare, there was also an extensive dessert spread featuring cupcakes, cookies, donuts, pies and more.

Kardashian also shared a video of her friend Savas Oguz, with Thompson standing in the kitchen in the background, followed by a family snap with Thompson and True as the NBA player held his daughter and put his arm around Kardashian.

“True and I were hungry,” she captioned the photo.

Kardashian also used an Instagram post to share how thankful she was for her daughter. The 34-year-old shared a photo of True standing in a chair at the table, with Kardashian happily helping her baby girl stand up.

“Thankful you picked me,” she captioned the moment.

She also thanked her family, sharing a separate photo of her mom, Kris Jenner, holding Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago, and her grandmother, MJ, holding True.

“Thankful for generations of love,” Khloé wrote.

Kardashian’s Thanksgiving celebration comes as the cheating allegations and drama surrounding Thompson are currently airing on new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Despite the drama, a source had previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian wanted True’s first Thanksgiving to be spent with her dad.

“Khloé is taking True to Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” the insider said. “Tristan has a game and can’t make it to L.A. It’s True’s first Thanksgiving, so Khloé wants them to be together.”

While Kardashian is seemingly attempting to make things work with Thompson, the source said that the Good American designer’s family isn’t so fond of the athlete any longer.

“Khloé’s family can’t stand Tristan,” the source said. “They understand that Khloé wants True to spend time with Tristan and are supportive of that. There is not much love for Tristan any more.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian