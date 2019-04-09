Khloe Kardashian: Tristan Thompson Reportedly ‘Distracted’ Over Alleged Cheating Drama

The NBA season is almost over, and Tristan Thompson‘s did not go well. Khloe Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend reportedly had a sub-par season because he was “distracted” by the drama surrounding their relationship, a source claimed.

“Ever since the whole disaster with Jordyn Woods, Tristan’s been a mess,” a source told InTouch Weekly Monday. “His game time is way down because coaches don’t want to deal with his off-court drama at the moment. Plus he seems distracted by it all.”

The source said Thompson lacked focus throughout the season and was constantly complaining about injuries.

“He’s forever complaining about injuries and is always on his phone when he’s meant to be focusing. It’s impacting other players,” the source explained. “Everyone’s very aware of the Kardashian Kurse — look at what happened to Kris Humphries after Kim was through with him. Looks like the same thing could be happening to Tristan.”

Without the help of LeBron James, the Cavs are 19-62 ahead of their season finale against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. Thompson, 28, is averaging 10.9 points per game, seventh best on the team.

The NBA season is ending just weeks after Thompson and Kardashian broke up over the cheating scandal involving Thompson and Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. In February, Woods went to a house party at Thompson’s home and kissed him. Woods later went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, where she insisted she did not make out with Thompson and never slept with him.

“I was drunk. I was not tipsy, I was drunk. But I was not beyond the point of recollection. I know where I was,” Woods said of that fateful night. “But, on the way out [of Tristan’s house] he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing. On the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue kiss, no making out. Nothing. I don’t think he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in this position.”

Thompson and Kardashian are parents to 10-month-old daughter True. Their daughter was born just days after Kardashian learned that Thompson cheated on her during her pregnancy.

Since the break-up, Kardashian has reportedly been enjoying being single and raising her daughter.

“Khloé is really enjoying the single life, and spending time with her favorite person in the world: True!” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “She still feels betrayed by Tristan but she isn’t allowing that to affect her happiness any longer. Khloé loves with all of her heart and gave Tristan another chance but that relationship is over for good. Khloé is taking time to be single, enjoy her friends and family and focus on her business.”

The controversial split will be a major part of the new season of Keeping up With the Kardashians. The show airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

