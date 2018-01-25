Khloe Kardashian’s NBA Boyfriend on Girl Watching: ‘I Ain’t Getting … Knocked Out’

Khloe Kardashian’s NBA boyfriend is keeping his eyes forward, as he was recently revealed that he doesn’t watch for girls in the stands, adding, “I ain’t getting … knocked out.”

Tristan Thompson, Kardashian’s significant other and the father of her unborn child, was among a group of other NBA players when the topic of scanning the fans for attractive women came up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No, I got a girl, so I ain’t looking at a girl. I ain’t getting my a— knocked out. I’m taken, so I’m good. I ain’t got nothing to look at,” Thompson was quoted as saying by Bleacher Report.

Thompson isn’t the only dishing on a relationship with Kardashian lately. Her ex-husband Lamar Odom also recently spoke about her in an interview, revealing that he wishes her all the best and that he still has “her initials” on him.

During the interview on BET’s Mancave, Odom said, “I still got my shawty’s name still on me, her initials still on me,” while addressing the tattoo on his hand.

“But for no reason. You know what I’m saying? I understand when it’s over, it’s over. When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I could see that,” he added.

Odom seemed to be suggesting that he has no intention of trying to get back with his ex by keeping the tattoo.

“I’m happy for her,” Odom said in the interview shared by Us Weekly. “She took care of me. She’ll be a good mother, for real. She’s a great woman.”

Recent episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians saw the mom-to-be finally reveal to her family that she was pregnant, to which her mom Kris Jenner was “ecstatically surprised.”

“Hearing this news is the most special thing I think anyone can ever tell me. I’m ecstatically surprised,” Jenner said during the episode.

“I always thought that maybe Khloe would be one of those women who didn’t have kids and I struggled with that. It made me really sad because there was no one that was born to do this more than Khloe,” she added.

Kardashian might be more than six months pregnant, but she hasn’t let that stop her from showing off some epic dance moves.

The youngest Kardashian sister recently jumped in with a flashmob at an outdoor mall that she and Kourtney reportedly set-up as a surprise for their sister Kim. Not only did the very pregnant Kardashian join in, she did it in high heels and totally nailed all the dance moves.