Khloe Kardashian ‘Still Can’t Believe’ Her Pregnancy

After years waiting to be a mom, Khloé Kardashian is still reeling.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member confirmed she was expecting her first child with boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson Wednesday afternoon, and hours later she’s still feeling the love.

I still can’t believe it 🤰🏼❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 21, 2017

“I still can’t believe it [pregnant woman emoji] [heart],” she tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Kardashian revealed she was feeling “overwhelmed” with the fan response to her pregnancy.

I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you guys!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 20, 2017

“I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!!” she tweeted. “Thank you! Thank you! I love you guys!!”

Kardashian and Thompson announced they were expecting a child on Instagram, posting a black and white photo of the E! reality star’s rounded belly clad in a Calvin Klein bra set.

“My greatest dream realized!” she captioned the photo. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!”

“You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!” she continued.

She also thanked her fans for hanging in there for three months of pregnancy speculation.

“Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!” she wrote.

Photo credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian