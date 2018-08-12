Khloe Kardashian Squares off Against Momager Kris Jenner Over ‘Art Shaming’

Khloé Kardashian is not here for mom Kris Jenner art shaming her, and she made sure to let the momager know in a sneak peek of an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the clip, the pair is sitting in Jenner’s office when Kardashian points out a piece of art on a shelf and inquires about it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After Jenner notes that the piece is by Jeff Koons, her daughter responds that she doesn’t know who that is.

“You need to go to like an art class,” the momager tells her.

In response, Kardashian told her mom that she should politely educate her rather than making her feel bad for her lack of knowledge.

“Just because I’m not as knowledgeable as you, you shouldn’t turn your nose up,” she said. “You should be like, ‘Well Khloe, Jeff Koons is…’ instead of making me feel less than and uneducated.”

In a confessional, Kardashian echoed her statement to the camera.

“My mom has not known about art for years and years, she’s just learning about art, which is great,” she explained. “But you can’t art shame people just because they know less than you.”

“I’m your f—ing daughter and you’re art shaming me and it’s mean,” she added.

Back in Jenner’s office, Kardashian muses, “I don’t understand why people like to make everyone feel like s—.”

“Sorry, it’s a Jeff Koons,” Jenner offers. “K-O-O-N-S.”

“You didn’t even know,” her daughter responds.

Kardashian recently displayed her sassy side once again after sister Kourtney Kardashian split from boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

After the split, Bendjima was spotted in Mexico appearing to get close to another woman, something Khloé did not take kindly to.

First, Bendjima took to his own Instagram to clarify the situation.

“They really want me to be the bad guy,” he wrote over a screenshot of the images of him with the woman. “F— your Hollywood bullsh*t (can’t have fun with your friends no more).”

Khloé clearly wasn’t buying it, commenting on another account’s post of Bendjima’s screenshot.

“Alexa play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson,” she wrote.

Bendjima later posted another statement to his Instagram story, writing, “Once again you guys failed.”

“I’m not attached to this ‘life’ so you can’t touch me,” he continued. “I know who I am where I’m from and where I’m going and that bothers you.”

This time, it was Kim Kardashian’s turn to comment, with the mogul noting, “Nice pics from your ‘boys trip’” along with an emoji with a long nose.

Photo Credit: E!