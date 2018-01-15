Khloe Kardashian Slams ‘Revenge Body’ Contestant’s ‘Fake’ Crying

During a new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Kardashian told a contestant to stop his “fake” crying.

In a preview from an upcoming episode, contestant Joel told Kardashian that he wanted to take revenge on an ex-boyfriend who left him when he started to lose weight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was always there when he needed me in the hospital. I was with him during the whole leukemia thing and he doesn’t even care about me,” Joel told the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Joel said he thought his ex Jose left him when he started gaining weight.

Kardashian told Joel that she thinks he should have another reason for losing the weight.

“It’s not just about a hot body,” Kardashian said. “My show is about mind, body and soul and really changing people from within and realizing that there’s so much more to life than just an exterior.”

Joel insisted that he wasn’t losing the weight for superficial reasons, and he started tearing up. He said he lacks self-confidence and started crying.

Khloe thought it was an act though.

“You don’t have to fake cry just cause I said that. The tear was perfectly acting,” Kardashian told him.

Khloe started Revenge Body last year. The show’s second season premiered on Jan. 7. In each episode, she helps two heartbroken people lose weight with the help of celebrity trainers.

“Looking great is always the best revenge,” Khloe said when the show was announced in 2015. “It’s so exciting to be able to mentor these people through their full-body makeovers and I can’t wait to see the incredible results at their final reveals!”

Khloe recently told Entertainment Tonight that the format for Revenge Body is a little different for season two.

“From season one to season two… we change the format a little bit, and also I now have celebrity guests that want to come on and join the show, which is cool,” she said. “There’s way more pressure for season two, I will say, but it’s exciting.”

She continued, “I never thought of my body as revenge, I just did something for myself, but everyone else was like, ‘You have this revenge body.’ So I played with it. I was like, OK, cool let’s run with that.’ And now, I think the hardest thing is maintaining.”

New episodes of Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian air on E! Network after KUWTK at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: E! Online