Khloe Kardashian Slams Mommy Shamers: ‘What Do You Want Me to Do?’

Khloé Kardashian is not taking criticism about her parenting skills sitting down.

Since giving birth to True Thompson in April, haters have flooded the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s social media with comments, criticizing all of her choices.

Kardashian shared how she deals with mommy shakers with E! News as she launched the Good American performance line on Thursday.

“Even working out, like my baby’s asleep, I’m working out, the monitor’s with me… but even if it’s not, do you think I’m leaving my child alone?” she said of the hateful comments. “It just drives me crazy that people are…I don’t know why they’re passing judgement.”

The reality star went on to share that she once got hate for going to a charity event Sunday.

“I was at a charity event last weekend and I’m literally trying to raise money for cancer research and I’m getting annihilated for being somewhere on a Sunday,” Kardashian said. “I’m like, ‘She’s with her dad, you a—hole. Like, what do you want me to do?’”

“I get crazy with that,” she added. “Because we also have to work to support our families and the lifestyles that we have and I don’t know what people want us to do now that we have kids, just stay at home?”

Kardashian slammed the haters after the charity event, writing that even though her boyfriend Tristan Thompson was on daddy duty with True, she was still targeted by “mommy shamers” while at the poker event she attended with mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

“Mommy shamers [are] at a high right now. I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby?” Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

The 34-year-old argued that even though she was attending a charity event, the circumstances in “letting daddy take over” for a few hours shouldn’t matter.

“Her dad is watching her while I’m trying [to] bring awareness [to] an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong [with] a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours?” she wrote.

As for how True is doing, Kardashian told the outlet that she’s “sleeping through the night right now.”

The new mom has been outspoken against mom shamers ever since welcoming baby True on April 12. In June, she revealed that she has received criticism for feeding True with both formula and by breastfeeding.

“Mommy shaming is real!” she wrote in response to a fan praising her for opening up about supplementing with formula. “But the truth is I’ve tried and tried and tried to breast feed only and it wasn’t working for me. I feel fortunate that I am able to still breast-feed but with the help of formula. Breast-feeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able.”

We love a good Khloé clapback!