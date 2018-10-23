Khloe Kardashian Says Relationships Should ‘Not Hurt You’ Amid Tristan Thompson Turmoil

Khloé Kardashian is working on freeing herself from “negative people” amid rumors of relationship turmoil between her and Tristan Thompson.

In her Monday Instagram Story, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared two quotes that appeared to be about the father of her child, 6-month-old True, from whom she is reportedly taking time apart from after repeated infidelity claims.

“Free yourself from negative people. Spend time with nice people who are smart, driven and likeminded. Relationships should help you, not hurt you,” the first quote reads. “Surround yourself with the people who reflect the person you want to be. Choose friends who you are proud to know, people you admire, who love and respect you — people who make your day a little brighter simply by being in it.”

The quote continued, “Life is too short to spend time with people who suck the happiness out of you. When you free yourself from negative people, you free yourself to be YOU — and being YOU is the only way to truly live.”

In the next slide, a quote reads, “Spend time with people who are good for your mental health.”

Kardashian recently decided to postpone her trip to Cleveland to spend time with Thompson, who is currently preparing for the upcoming NBA season with the Cavaliers. The couple has had a tough year, with accusations of Thompson cheating on the Good American designer throughout her pregnancy and possibly after.

A source told PEOPLE recently that Kardashian is unsure of her relationship with the athlete’s future, and that she’s focusing on her role as a new mom in the moment.

“Khloé isn’t saying that she and Tristan split. It seems she hasn’t decided yet what she wants to do about their relationship,” the source said. “And she seems fine about this. Her family is happy that she is still in L.A. and wants her around for as long as possible. No one is pushing for her to go back to Cleveland to be with Tristan. This will be her decision to make.”

“One thing is for sure — Khloé seems very happy,” the source added. “She loves being a mom and only leaves True occasionally for work. She seems very positive about her future.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

