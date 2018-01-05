Khloe Kardashian Reveals Who Will Be in Delivery Room

Khloe Kardashian will be joined by at least two other people in the delivery room, but even more members of the Kardashian family could join her.

In her interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday, the 33-year-old Khloe said her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, will be by her side in a Cleveland hospital. Her mother, Kris Jenner, will also witness the baby’s birth.

Kimmel asked if anyone else will join them.

“You know, I think I have to talk to Tristan about this. I know it’s overwhelming,” she replied.

It will really come down to “whoever won’t annoy me… whoever’s gonna be the calmest.”

Older sister Kourtney probably won’t be welcome then, if that’s the criteria. She said Kourtney has been offering more baby advice than what she needs.

“I think it’s so sweet but I don’t want to do some of that stuff,” Khloe told Kimmel. She said the mom of three has told her not to get plastic toys for her future bundle of joy.

“It’s either her way or no way,” Khloe told Kimmel Thursday. “We’ve been fighting a lot lately. We never fight. She got pissed because I wanted to put a TV in the nursery. I’m like the worst person for ever wanting a TV . . . She’s crazy. She thinks she’s better than I because she doesn’t like as much TV. But I like TV shows!”

In her interview with Kimmel, Khloe also said she told members of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian crew she was pregnant before she told her family. They filmed her delivering the news, and it will be included in the show.

Khloe also told Kimmel she will be giving birth in Cleveland, where Thompson lives.

Khloe and Thompson announced that they are expecting their first child together on Dec. 20. She posted a black and white photo of Thompson cradling her baby bump on Instagram.

The baby’s gender will also be revealed in a KUWTK episode.

New episodes of KUWTK airs on E! Network at 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Photo credit: ABC/Randy Holmes