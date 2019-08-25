Khloe Kardashian Reveals What She Really Thinks of Ex Lamar Odom Spilling Their Marriage Secrets

Khloe Kardashian opened up to Kim Kardashian West about how she really feels after seeing ex-husband Lamar Odom revealing secrets of their marriage in a new book. Kardashian seemed surprisingly laid-back about the situation, telling her big sister that Odom is allowed to tell “his version” of the story.

In a preview clip for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim asked Kardashian how she was doing after excerpts from Odom’s memoir Darkness to Light were published. Kardashian did not seem to be all that upset, considering how much of her private life is already public knowledge.

“It’s his truth. He’s allowed to tell his version,” Kardashian said. “Him and I each played a significant role in each other’s lives so I think it’s natural. If I talk about past, I would hope my marriage would be a chapter that I would talk about and, you know, for him, the same thing.”

Kardashian said that it was “never my place” to ever talk about some of the events Odom wrote about, “but it’s definitely his place because it happened to him.”

“If he feels like talking about it, and if this is a form of his healing or therapy… and I actually think it’s really courageous to talk about the amount of addiction that he’s had, like the depths of it,” Kardashian said. “So it doesn’t bother me.”

Kardashian said she appreciates that Odom was honest in his book.

“It’s not all great, but it’s… you know, I appreciate the honesty in it,” she told Kim.

At the very end of the clip, Kardashian said she was relieved to hear Odom enjoyed filming their spin-off series Khloe and Lamar.

Kardashian, 35, and Odom were married from 2009 to 2016. She first filed for divorce in 2013, but withdrew the filing when Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel in October 2015. After his health improved, the divorce was finalized in December 2016.

Since the split, Kardashian and Odom have had a positive relationship. After Darkness to Light ranked on the New York Times best sellers list, Kardashian congratulated him on Instagram. “Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining,” she wrote.

During an interview with Jenny McCarthy, Odom had nothing but good things to say about Kardashian.

“She’s an incredible person and she’ll always have a place in my heart and be dear to me,” Odom said, before calling her the love of his life. “She’s extremely courageous and tough and strong.”

Odom’s book release was just the start of his return to the public spotlight. The former NBA player also signed on to compete in the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars.

DWTS kicks off on Monday, Sept. 16 on ABC. KUWTK will return on E! Network Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

