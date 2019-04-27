Khloe Kardashian Reveals How Her ‘Whole Mindset’ Changed Following Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian has a whole new “mindset” in the wake of her breakup with NBA player Tristan Thompson after his second cheating scandal.

“My whole mindset has changed. I don’t even have the energy to do certain things and be around people anymore,” Kardashian wrote in a now-expired Instagram Story post Friday, captured by InTouch Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She continued, “I’m just at the point in my life where if something feels like it’s draining me, or fighting with my peace of mind and happiness, I’m not dealing with it, at all.”

Kardashian also shared a trio of inspiring messages on her Instagram Story Saturday.

“Social media has made too many of your comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the mouth for it,” the often-shared quote reads.

A second quote reads, “Life’s too short to do s– on other people’s time. Block out the noise and focus on you for a while.”

“Everyone isn’t proud of you,” the last quote reads. “They’re just surprised you keep making s– happen.”

In February, Kardashian ended her relationship with Thompson for good after he was seen kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a house party. Woods later told Jada Pinkett Smith there was “no making out,” but admitted Thompson kissed her. She also said she never slept with Thompson or gave him a lap dance, as some reports claimed.

Days after the scandal exploded, Kardashian first blamed Woods before taking that back and blaming Thompson for breaking up their family.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” Kardashian tweeted on March 2. “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

More recently, Kardashian has moved on to focus on raising their 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson, even as she continues posting cryptic quotes in her Instagram Story.

“The saddest thing about our story is that we could have made it work,” reads a quote Kardashian shared earlier this week. “If you cared about me like I cared about you, you would have fought for me. But you didn’t.”

Meanwhile, Woods has claimed she was continuously bullied because of the incident.

“My little sister is bullied in school and I wanted to show her that… I was bullied by the world,” Woods reportedly told a crowd at the Homecoming Festival in Nigeria on April 21. Woods told a crowd about what she has been though and about “what it is like being a black woman [in] society and how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand that extent until you have to live it.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

Photo credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images