Khloe Kardashian Reveals Cryptic Post About ‘Drowning’

Khloé Kardashian just posted a poignant quote, and fans are a bit worried about her. The 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member posted an Instagram post to her profile Tuesday night alongside simple text on a pink background, providing no other context in the caption.

“You don’t drown by falling in the water; you drown by staying there,” the quote, which has been attributed to Christian writer Edwin Louis Cole, read.

The post garnered more than 388,000 likes and plentiy of worried comments from friends and fans.

Khadijah Haqq McCray, one of the KUTWK star’s close friends wrote, “You better share a word.”

Kardashian replied, “haha I love you.”

Fans mixed in humor and kind comments to try and cheer the mother-of-one up.

“well i cant swim so there’s that,” one fan joked.

“great quote to Riiise aNd Shiiinnee to,” another added, referencing the viral catchphrase coined by Kardashian’s half sister Kylie Jenner.

A third wrote, “i loveee when you quotes they are so motivating and so truuuu.”

A fourth wrote, “We love an inspirational queen.”

It’s possible that whatever blues is hitting the Good American fashion mogul is linked to Tristan Thompson, her ex boyfriend and the father of her daughter True. He infamously cheated on Kardashian earlier in the year with Jordyn Woods, one of Jenner’s close friends, while at a party.

“There was nothing else he could do but confirm it,” Kardashian said on KUWTK about the incident. “He answered my questions and I got more details — that everybody left the party and Jordyn stayed, that she was sitting on his lap, they were all over each other, they were handsy, they made out. It’s disgusting. I’ll never understand the depths of his…ugh. I was just hoping for a better outcome for my daughter and myself.”

She added, “She’s (Woods) downplaying the situation, she’s saying, ‘It wasn’t intimate; it wasn’t sexual,’ and that wasn’t at all what she said on the phone to me originally. I’m not saying things can’t happen. I’m the most understanding person ever. But Jordyn has never once said sorry. She doesn’t have to be afraid of me. I’ve spoken to her with love.”

Despite the tone of these comments, Kardashian has since some shifted blame back off of the young socialite.

“What’s been harder [and] more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me,” Kardashian tweeted on March 2. “Someone whom I love [and] treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

