Khloe Kardashian Responds to Backlash Over Photos of Daughter True With Niece Chicago

Khloé Kardashian is paying no mind to the critics after a playful caption she wrote alongside a photo of daughter True and niece Chicago struck some as playing a part into toxic diet culture. While on vacation with her family in the Bahamas, Kardashian shared a photo of her 1-year-old snacking alongside Kim Kardashian‘s youngest, also 1.

“Chi: I heard my mama say ‘vacation calories don’t count,’” she captioned the photo. “True: Don’t tell me twice Chi.”

The caption didn’t strike many fans as funny with one writing, “[Oh my God] a baby doesn’t need to be counting calories.”

The Good American founder was quick to clap back, responding, “Obviously. You’re not well if you think babies count calories,” adding an eye-roll emoji.

Kardashian is no stranger to being mom-shamed. Earlier this very vacation, an Instagram user commented on a mother-daughter beach photo, “U do know that your baby isn’t an accessory right?”

But Kardashian was quick to defend her mothering style as well as her sweet family photo.

“Would you like a parent NOT to create memories and traditions with their child? Would you like someone else to watch my child and me to do these things on my own?” she wrote. “I am her mother and we will celebrate life together every day. True and I are creating magical memories TOGETHER FOREVER.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been going through a tough time over the past year, with ex Tristan Thompson cheating on her a number of times before and after the birth of their baby. Since parting ways with the NBA player, Khloé has been open about focusing on her life with her daughter over relationship drama.

“Sometimes you need to be selfish and make yourself and your happiness a priority,” she wrote on Instagram Stories earlier this month. “This may require you to cut out some things in your life, but be strong because your happiness is worth it.”

