Khloe Kardashian Wants to Leave Cleveland Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian is due to welcome her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson any day now, but the reality personality is now faced with allegations of cheating against Thompson after photos were leaked of the NBA player cozying up to another woman in New York City recently.

Kardashian is currently in Cleveland, where Thompson plays, awaiting the arrival of their daughter, but the new allegations reportedly have the mom-to-be wishing she could leave the state.

“Khloé shipped everything to Cleveland. She was fully moved in there,” a source told Us Weekly. “She was planning on raising the baby there full-time and making that her and her daughter’s home. Now she just wants to get the hell out of Cleveland, but she can’t fly.”

The insider added that Kardashian hasn’t spoken to many of her friends since the news broke.

“All her friends just feel so awful for her,” the source said. “She hasn’t spoken to many friends. Everyone is letting the dust settle before they reach out to her.”

The Daily Mail had published photos of Thompson appearing to kiss another woman at a club on April 7, while The Shade Room posted photos of the athlete and what appears to be the same woman entering a hotel. TMZ also got in on the action and released surveillance footage of Thompson appearing to get close to two women at a hookah lounge near Washington, D.C. in October.

As Kardashian is so close to her due date, she will likely have to remain in Cleveland as it is unsafe for her to fly.

“It’s too late in the pregnancy for Khloé to fly back to L.A. right now,” a source told Us Weekly. “Even on a private jet with a doctor on board.”

Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, has reportedly made plans to travel to Cleveland to be with her daughter as she gives birth.

The baby will be the first for Kardashian and the second for Thompson, as he is already a father to 15-month-old son Prince Oliver with ex Jordan Craig.

