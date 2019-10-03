Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Has ‘No Interest’ in Going Back to Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has had enough of Tristan Thompson, and reportedly has “no interest” in getting back together with the NBA player, who is also the father of her daughter True Thompson. There have been rumors and speculation that a reconciliation is on the way thanks to Thompson’s flirty comments on Kardashian’s Instagram posts. But a source said the moves are desperate and are not going to work.

“He’s doing everything he can to prove himself and won’t take no for an answer,” the source told E! News. “He’s saying nice things to Khloe and flattering her constantly. He knows he made a big mistake and lost the best thing that’s ever happened to him.”

The source described Thompson as “very persistent” and refusing to back down, no matter what Kardashian tells him.

“Recently they have started spending more time together and nothing makes Khloe happier than seeing True spend time with both of her parents,” the source continued, “Tristan is trying to do everything right and is slowly getting back in with Khloe.”

Another source told E! News Kardashian has “no interest” in reuniting with Thompson because he “finally feels like she is in a good headspace and they are on such great terms that she doesn’t want to be hurt again.”

“Khloe is fine being single for now and focusing on being a mom to baby True,” the insider continued. “Tristan has been trying to get back with her since the day he cheated, and she is still not buying it. She likes being on good terms and co-parenting. She doesn’t want to rock the boat right now.”

Thompson and Kardashian split in February 2019 after Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods kissed him at a house party. It was the second and last strike for Kardashian, as it was revealed days before True was born in Apil 2018 that Thompson cheated on her while she was pregnant.

The former couple have been on better terms as of late, which inspired rumors of reconciliation while Thompson made overtures on Instagram. One insider told InTouch Weekly that Thompson was not given up and is “always playing mind games with her.”

“She is too easy on him and can’t be cold to him because she always wants to keep a happy home for True. That’s why she can never completely cut him off,” the insider claimed. “Tristan knows that the family doesn’t want them back together, so he is trying to weasel his way back.”

“I want all of us to move on and to be happy, successful people,” Kardashian recently told Ryan Seacrest. “I just want everyone to just be better people with each day and that’s genuinely how I feel.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

