Khloe Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy on ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian revealed her pregnancy to her family on Keeping Up With the Kardashians Monday night with boyfriend Tristan Thompson by her side.

The episode, entitled “Bun In the Oven,” included a scene with Kardashian and Thompson gathering their loved ones together for the big reveal. Several of Khloe’s family members including mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and grandmother Mary Jo Campbell are in attendance as well as Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble and several members of Thompson’s family.

Thompson calls every one to attention to make the reveal as Khloé stands by holding a toddler.

“Thank you all for coming,” Thompson said. “We have an announcement. Koko?”

“We’re having a baby,” Khloe simply said.

The family members were thrilled about the news, especially Jenner. She teared up and gave her daughter a huge hug. They all shared a toast and basked in the big news. Kim and the others began to dish out advice to Khloé who admitted she still wants to be able to go out after she has a baby.

Khloé then Facetimed with half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner who were just as excited. Kylie, who is rumored to be pregnant herself, began to cry out of happiness.

Khloé and Thompson broke the news off camera back in December to much fanfare after months of speculation. However, they broke the news to family much earlier than to the public in order to enjoy the pregnancy in private while they could.

“My greatest dream realized!” Khloé wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering, but God had a plan all along.”

Aside from the one-off Monday night episode, Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

